A new “horror film” in preparation at Paramount





horror movie returns to skewer the horror genre. Paramount and Miramax are coming up with a new take on the franchise and expect to go in front of cameras in the fall, Paramount revealed at CinemaCon on Thursday. Fast Furious producer Neal H. Moritz will produce the new horror movie. horror movie launched in 2000, just a few years later Shout And I know what you did last summer arrived on the scene to dominate the horror landscape. Director Keenen Ivory Wayans' feature film grossed $278 million worldwide and starred Anna Faris, Regina Hall and sparked four sequels, along with director Malcom D. Lee's film. Scary Movie 5 started in 2013. Miramax will finance the new horror movie and Paramount will distribute. The news comes after Miramax named Jonathan Glickman CEO. horror movie has always been a send-up of horror, and since it last dropped in 2013, the genre has evolved and reached new heights, becoming one of the few reliable box office draws, with powerhouses like Blumhouse dominating the landscape. This also comes a few years after 2022 Shout brought new life to this franchise (while poking fun at modern genre tropes and horror fan obsessions). In other words, there are many new features for horror movie to attempt. It's unclear whether this new version will feature original stars, an all-new cast, or a mix (a legacy sequel, if you will). Paramount has not offered a release date, but it is expected in 2025.

