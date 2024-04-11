Satisfi Labs and Broadw.ai Merge to Expand Conversational AI to the Entertainment Industry | Business





Micah Hollingworth takes over as head of entertainment at Satisfi Labs TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Long-time partners Satisfi Laboratoriesa leading AI-powered conversational experience platform, and Broadw.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered concierge services for shows and attractions (including Broadway), have officially merged their businesses. The move strengthens Satisfi Labs’ industrial presence and commitment to the live events space. Satisfi Labs is also pleased to announce the appointment of Micah Hollingworth as Head of Entertainment. Micah was previously founder and CEO of Broadw.ai. Since its inception, Satisfi has been an industry leader in providing AI services for the live events space. This merger will accelerate Satisfi Labs' ability to leverage operational insights from both companies to design a new suite of products that will increase revenue and deepen customer insights. “This move reinforces Satisfi Labs’ commitment to bringing conversational AI to new areas,” said Donny White, CEO and co-founder of Satisfi Labs. “Micah’s resume speaks for itself, and we’re excited to have him on board as we transform the way the entertainment industry interacts with AI.” By providing enhanced access to our AI agents, we enable a more transparent and connected communications environment, which in turn increases customer satisfaction. “We always knew there would be a time when it would be best for the two companies to join forces. Now is the time, and I am optimistic about the future of our combined companies,” said Micah Hollingworth, the new Head of Entertainment for Satisfi Labs.” “In this increasingly hectic and challenging space, our companies together are best equipped to provide our customers with a specific, safe and powerful way to use AI. The opportunity is transformative and we have the team, experience and resources to deliver on its promise. » About Satisfi Labs Satisfi Labs is the most trusted AI-powered conversational experience platform for sports, entertainment and tourism. Their AI Chat helps brands have automated, consistent, on-brand conversations with customers. The platform continually learns from the community to create a data-rich experience capable of answering questions, executing transactions, and collecting unique data. By combining Satisfi AI and live chat, brands can maximize their marketing, save staff time and increase revenue. Satisfi Labs has received major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, Techstars and Florida Funders. Learn more about www.satisfilabs.com. About Broadw.ai Since 2018, BROADWai has been at the intersection of technology and the thriving entertainment industry, leveraging cutting-edge conversational AI technology to revolutionize the live event sales and marketing experience. In partnership with Satisfi Labs, our platform enhances customer interaction through personalized, real-time dialogs, delivering in-depth insights into all aspects of live event operations, including conversational e-commerce solutions such as ticketing , goods, etc. This innovative approach not only improves customer experience, but also boosts engagement and loyalty. For more information on our transformative AI solutions, visit Broadw.ai. Media contact Jack Buttacavoli [email protected] Show original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satisfi-labs-and-broadwai-merge-to-expand-conversational-ai-across-the-entertainment-industry-302113860.html SOURCE Satisfi Laboratories

