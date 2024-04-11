Investigation into death of Yellowstone spinoff actor Cole Brings Plenty finds no foul play WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





THE Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that there was no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty, an actor who had a role in the 1923 series, a spin-off of the Yellowstone television series. >> Read more trending news Brings Plenty, 27, from Lawrence, Kansas, was reported missing by his family after an alleged domestic violence incident on March 31 at an apartment where he was staying, The Kansas City Star reported. Police said they responded early that Sunday to reports of a victim screaming for help in the apartment. Brings Plenty fled before police arrived, according to the Star. Police then asked for the public's help in locating Brings Plenty, who was wanted on charges related to the incident. Police were called to investigate an unoccupied vehicle on Friday and found Brings Plenty's body in a nearby wooded area, according to KMBC-TV. No further information from police or deputies was available Wednesday, including no information on the cause of death, according to the Star. Brings Plenty played a Native American shepherd named Pete Plenty Clouds in the TV show 1923, a prequel to the show Yellowstone. His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, plays at Yellowstone. Joe Brings Plenty Sr., Cole's father, said on social media after his son's death that his family asked for privacy while they dealt with their grief and figured out how to move forward. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole,” said Joe Brings Plenty. We also want to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas, he said. I learned this week how many people knew and loved the goodness of Cole's heart. Cox Media Group 2024

