2024 Emmys for Best Supporting Actor in Drama Predictions





We'll be updating this article throughout the season, along with all of our predictions, so be sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news on the 2024 Emmy race. June 24, with official Emmy nominations announced on Wednesday, July 17. Then, the final vote begins on August 15 and ends on the night of August 26. The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place. will take place on Sunday, September 15 and will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The state of the race Voters' imaginations tend to be limited to categories of support. It's much easier to determine which lead performances should be recognized simply by sampling a series than it is to predict which actor should be recognized for what might be a standout episode in the second half of the television season. Last season, although Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series still had eight nominees, only two series were represented (“Succession” and “The White Lotus”). If there's one show that's sure to be represented in the category this year, it's Apple TV+'s “The Morning Show.” Already, over the course of even more competitive years, star Billy Crudup has managed to become the workplace soap opera's most decorated actor, so it's fair to call him the current Emmy frontrunner. But co-star Jon Hamm, a Season 3 addition, happens to be best known as the star of one of the winningest dramas in Emmy history, so there's still competition even within of the casting. Although it has been a few years, “The Crown” is another series whose performers have already won this category, so it is entirely possible, especially since it is for the farewell season, that Jonathan Pryce becoming the second actor to win an Emmy for playing Prince Philip in the Netflix series, where Khalid Abdalla is recognized for his role alongside Elizabeth Debicki, who recently won a SAG Award for her portrayal of Princess Diana. Although, again, the secondary categories are where the scope of shows represented narrows, with some artists like “The Curse” star Benny Safdie or “Loki” stars Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson getting a hit thumbs up due to the fact that the protagonists of their shows are adults. The Emmy contenders. Likewise, “3 Body Problem” from the creators of “Game of Thrones” has a chance of seeing a number of actors qualify in this Emmy category, because one of the show's strengths is its ensemble. Current competitors (in alphabetical order):

Khalid Abdalla, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jovan Adepo, “The 3-Body Problem” (Netflix)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Salim Daw, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane, “The Golden Age” (HBO)

Aaron Moten, “Fallout” (Video Premiere)

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Ke Huy Quan, “Loki” (Disney+)

Benny Safdie, “The Curse” (Showtime)

Alex Sharp, “3-Body Problem” (Netflix)

Ken Watanabe, “Tokyo Vice” (Max)

Owen Wilson, “Loki” (Disney+)

Benedict Wong, “3 Body Problem” (Netflix) More predictions on drama categories:

Still eligible: No.

Hot series: “The Gilded Age,” HBO's most nominated series for awards, is much more female-centric than previous Emmy drama “Succession,” but star Nathan Lane is still around to eventually help bring the network a third consecutive victory in this category. .

Notable ineligible series: Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (completed); F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus: Sicily” (end)

