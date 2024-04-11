Reigning Hollywood studio Universal takes 'Wicked' to the pinnacle of cinema | News

Universal Pictures was crowned Hollywood's top studio last year, dethroning Disney at the box office for the first time in nearly a decade with a string of mega-hits like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Oppenheimer “, Oscar winner.

So as movie executives gathered at the CinemaCon summit this week in the face of bleak industry forecasts and a lack of major upcoming releases, at least one company had reason to celebrate in Las Vegas.

“There's not much more you can ask for than being number one at the box office and winning the Oscar for best picture,” President Donna Langley said at Universal's presentation Wednesday.

“It would have been pretty easy to drop the mic after that one, right? But that's not enough for us,” she said, before introducing a series of new tracks, including “Wicked “.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum were brought on stage to promote the star-studded film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The first of the two films will be released in theaters in November.

For many big screen owners, Universal – thanks to a diverse mix of original films that don't rely on the struggling superhero genre and some clever viral marketing campaigns – offers a potential roadmap to recovery.

They are pinning their hopes on “Wicked,” and animated films like “Despicable Me 4” and “The Wild Robot,” to bring back much-needed customers at a difficult time for the industry.

Overall, box office revenues have been slowly recovering each year since the pandemic, but are expected to decline in 2024.

This is largely due to strikes in Hollywood that shut down movie productions for months last year, leaving significant gaps in release schedules.

But while rivals like Disney, Warner and Paramount have struggled for a variety of reasons, Universal is facing heady times.

Just 12 months ago, Langley brought director Christopher Nolan to the same Las Vegas stage to premiere his film “Oppenheimer.”

In a costly gamble, Universal had lured Nolan from his traditional home at Warner, promising to give his atomic bomb film lavish backing.

“Oppenheimer” grossed nearly a billion dollars. Nolan appeared via video Wednesday to thank theater owners for their role.

Speaking to AFP, Universal's president of international distribution, Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, said it had become clear that the industry “could not rely on films that have traditionally been exceptionally strong over the past 20 years. last years”.

Unlike its competitors, Universal doesn't own any of the big superhero franchises that until recently dominated multiplexes.

This had been a stick with which to beat Universal in years past. But as competing films like “Madame Web” and “The Marvels” have failed, a sense has grown that audiences are tired of nearly identical superhero fare.

“All these sequels and franchises that are coming into the market have been doing really well for a very long time. But we're in a place today where… audiences really want to know, 'What's different? about this?'” Kwan Vandenberg said. .

– 'Barbenheimer' –

Social media has become an increasingly important tool for film studios.

Universal — as well as Warner — benefited from capturing last summer's viral “Barbenheimer” phenomenon.

Because these trends are usually biological in origin, it's “an incredibly difficult thing to do,” Kwan Vandenberg said.

But Universal has had more success than most, with recent examples including a TikTok dance craze for the horror film “M3GAN.”

A year earlier, the “Gentleminions” trend involved teenagers dressing up in costumes to go see the new “Minions” movie.

In October, a viral trend of stealing posters and promotional cutouts from theaters for “Five Nights At Freddy's” broke out.

Although this trend was extremely frustrating for theater owners, it generated invaluable publicity for the Universal film.

“When we launched the first trailer for 'M3GAN' and saw how viral the TikTok dance went, we started looking into events around the world that featured it,” Kwan said Vandenberg.

“It's not something we necessarily create. But we help support the awareness and enthusiasm around it.”

amz/sco