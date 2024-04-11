Connect with us

Entertainment

Reigning Hollywood studio Universal takes 'Wicked' to the pinnacle of cinema | News

Reigning Hollywood studio Universal takes 'Wicked' to the pinnacle of cinema | News

 


Universal Pictures was crowned Hollywood's top studio last year, dethroning Disney at the box office for the first time in nearly a decade with a string of mega-hits like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Oppenheimer “, Oscar winner.

So as movie executives gathered at the CinemaCon summit this week in the face of bleak industry forecasts and a lack of major upcoming releases, at least one company had reason to celebrate in Las Vegas.

“There's not much more you can ask for than being number one at the box office and winning the Oscar for best picture,” President Donna Langley said at Universal's presentation Wednesday.

“It would have been pretty easy to drop the mic after that one, right? But that's not enough for us,” she said, before introducing a series of new tracks, including “Wicked “.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum were brought on stage to promote the star-studded film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The first of the two films will be released in theaters in November.

For many big screen owners, Universal – thanks to a diverse mix of original films that don't rely on the struggling superhero genre and some clever viral marketing campaigns – offers a potential roadmap to recovery.

They are pinning their hopes on “Wicked,” and animated films like “Despicable Me 4” and “The Wild Robot,” to bring back much-needed customers at a difficult time for the industry.

Overall, box office revenues have been slowly recovering each year since the pandemic, but are expected to decline in 2024.

This is largely due to strikes in Hollywood that shut down movie productions for months last year, leaving significant gaps in release schedules.

– 'Costs' –

But while rivals like Disney, Warner and Paramount have struggled for a variety of reasons, Universal is facing heady times.

Just 12 months ago, Langley brought director Christopher Nolan to the same Las Vegas stage to premiere his film “Oppenheimer.”

In a costly gamble, Universal had lured Nolan from his traditional home at Warner, promising to give his atomic bomb film lavish backing.

“Oppenheimer” grossed nearly a billion dollars. Nolan appeared via video Wednesday to thank theater owners for their role.

Speaking to AFP, Universal's president of international distribution, Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, said it had become clear that the industry “could not rely on films that have traditionally been exceptionally strong over the past 20 years. last years”.

Unlike its competitors, Universal doesn't own any of the big superhero franchises that until recently dominated multiplexes.

This had been a stick with which to beat Universal in years past. But as competing films like “Madame Web” and “The Marvels” have failed, a sense has grown that audiences are tired of nearly identical superhero fare.

“All these sequels and franchises that are coming into the market have been doing really well for a very long time. But we're in a place today where… audiences really want to know, 'What's different? about this?'” Kwan Vandenberg said. .

– 'Barbenheimer' –

Social media has become an increasingly important tool for film studios.

Universal — as well as Warner — benefited from capturing last summer's viral “Barbenheimer” phenomenon.

Because these trends are usually biological in origin, it's “an incredibly difficult thing to do,” Kwan Vandenberg said.

But Universal has had more success than most, with recent examples including a TikTok dance craze for the horror film “M3GAN.”

A year earlier, the “Gentleminions” trend involved teenagers dressing up in costumes to go see the new “Minions” movie.

In October, a viral trend of stealing posters and promotional cutouts from theaters for “Five Nights At Freddy's” broke out.

Although this trend was extremely frustrating for theater owners, it generated invaluable publicity for the Universal film.

“When we launched the first trailer for 'M3GAN' and saw how viral the TikTok dance went, we started looking into events around the world that featured it,” Kwan said Vandenberg.

“It's not something we necessarily create. But we help support the awareness and enthusiasm around it.”

amz/sco

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.crowrivermedia.com/national/news/reigning-hollywood-studio-universal-brings-wicked-to-movie-summit/article_d61fb064-9fe0-51f9-a2c5-5ab11e47fefa.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: