Botanical Gardens and Arboretums to Visit in New Jersey This Spring

There's a reason New Jersey is known as the Garden State.

One of the best times of spring is exploring the greenery and blooming flowers that come to life as the weather warms. In the North Jersey area, there are a multitude of botanical gardens and arboretums that you can visit to see the vibrant colors of spring.

Here are ten botanical gardens and arboreta you can visit this spring:

New Jersey Botanical Garden, Ringwood

Part of Ringwood State Park, the New Jersey Botanical Garden is a must-see in spring. The 96-acre botanical garden features a wide variety of flowers in bloom during the season, with 12 individual gardens dedicated to variations like perennials, lilacs, azaleas, wildflowers, magnolias and even crabapples. The grounds are also home to an abundance of tree and plant species, ponds and statues.

The New Jersey Botanical Gardens is also home to Skylands Manor, a 1920s building with an architectural design reminiscent of the Tudor Revival style. All the stones in the building come from the estate.

The New Jersey Botanical Garden is open daily for self-guided tours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and you can use the interactive map to explore the terrain. You can also take a free guided tour offered at 2 p.m. on Sundays from May to October.

Go: 2 Morris Road, Ringwood; 973-962-9534, njbg.org.

Rutgers Gardens, North Brunswick

Rutgers Gardens is a 180-acre site located just down the road from Rutgers University in New Brunswick. It began as a learning space for local farmers, but today it consists of designated gardens, plant collections, natural habitats and farms that the public is welcome to explore.

The botanical garden features 16 gardens and natural spaces with favorite spring flowers like perennials, azaleas and lilacs, as well as a bamboo forest and a rain garden. Cook's Market, a farmers' market featuring approximately 20 vendors offering locally grown produce, baked goods and other items, will also take place every Friday starting May 17.

You can take a free tour in Rutgers Gardens, or explore the trails in Helyar Woods behind Rutgers Gardens, Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go: 112 Log Cabin Road, North Brunswick Township; 848-932-7000, rutgersgardens.rutgers.edu.

Presby Memorial Iris Gardens, Montclair

Established in 1927 in memory of Frank H. Presby, founder of the American Iris Society and beloved Montclair resident, the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens is known for its superb collection of irises that bloom in spring.

Nicknamed “the rainbow on the hill,” the 6.5-acre garden contains more than 14,000 irises of approximately 3,000 varieties. During the spring season which runs from May 11 to June 2, more than 100,000 irises will bloom. There is also the Bloom Room gift shop on the grounds, located in the historic 1851 Walther House.

During the flowering season, the garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, a $10 donation is recommended.

Go: 474 Upper Mountain Avenue, Montclair; 973-783-5974, presbyirisgardens.org.

Thielke Arboretum, Glen Rock

The Thielke Arboretum is a 16-acre rainforest located in the center of Glen Rock that includes an abundance of nature trails and gardens, as well as a spring-fed pond and Diamond Creek.

With a variety of tree and plant species, many of which are native to the area or have been recommended by Rutgers University experts, the arboretum is a natural habitat for birds, waterfowl, butterflies , amphibians and other native animals. As you walk the arboretum trail, you'll see gardens of perennials, azaleas, and grasses, as well as tree species like oak, balsam fir, and basswood.

Admission to the Thielke Arboretum is free and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Go: 460 Doremus Avenue, Glen Rock; 201-675-0947, thielkearboretum.org.

Van Vleck House and Gardens, Montclair

Originally a 12-acre private estate owned by Joseph Van Vleck Sr. and his family, the land was donated to the Montclair Foundation in 1993. Today, the Van Vleck House and Gardens are a community resource in non-profit that includes a botanical garden with plants. species that have developed over several generations.

The site has 10 distinct attractions to explore, including the Wisteria Courtyard planted by Howard Van Vleck in 1939, the Formal Garden with perennials and rhododendrons, and the Back Garden and Azalea Walk.

Van Vleck House and Gardens are open daily from dusk to dawn and entry is free.

Go: 21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair; 973-744-4752, montclair.org foundation.

Leonard J. Buck Garden, Far Hills

The Leonard J. Buck Garden is a botanical and woodland garden located in a 33-acre wooded valley. Named after Leonard J. Buck, who developed the garden as part of his estate in the late 1930s, the garden was donated to the Somerset County Park Commission in 1976.

You can explore all the wildflowers, azaleas, ferns, rhododendrons, alpine trees and much more. the garden has to offer while walking one of its trails. There are also several notable rocks throughout the garden that guests can also view.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Free entry.

Go: 11 Layton Road, Far Hills; 908-722-1200, somersetcountyparks.org/leonard-j-buck-garden.

Frelinghuysen Arboretum, Morris Township

Originally in 1895 it was the location of the summer home of George and Sara Frelinghuysen, their daughter Matilda transformed the estate grounds into an arboretum after their deaths. In 1971, the current Frelinghuysen Arboretum was dedicated as a public arboretum.

The arboretum presents 29 attractions, including 18 gardens, the Haggerty Education Centre, Matilda Café and an observation deck. The west porch of the original Frelinghuysen Mansion is also open to the public.

Entrance to the Frelinghuysen Arboretum is free and it is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Go: 353 E Hanover Avenue, Morristown; 973-326-7601, arboretumfriends.org.

Essex County Rose Garden, Montclair

Located in the middle of Brookdale Park is the Essex County Rose Garden, a 15,000 square foot garden with 25 beds of hybrid tea, floribunda, shrub, hybrid musk, polyantha, rugosa and heirloom roses .

As its name suggests, the Essex County Rose Garden is known for being home to more than 500 individual rose bushes representing nearly 150 different varieties. Rose beds are categorized by color, including red, pink, yellow, white, orange, mauve and two-tone. The garden offers a online directory to explain the types of roses in each flower bed.

With free admission, guests can explore the Essex County Rose Garden daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Go: Division Street and Wildwood Avenue, 973-268-3500, brookdalepark.org/park-features.

Greenwood Gardens, Short Hills

Greenwood Gardens is a crowd favorite in the spring. The 28-acre garden is a former private estate, surrounded by 2,110 acres of preserved parkland. Greenwood Gardens consists of terraced gardens, forests, meadows, caves, foundations and winding paths.

You can take a self-guided tour to explore the history and landscape of the estate with their self-guided flyer and business card. You can also choose to join a tour led by an experienced guide who will lead you through the park or join one of their themed tours.

Reopening on May 3, Greenwood Gardens will be open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go: 274 Old Short Hills Road, Shorts Hill; 973-258-4026, greenwoodgardens.org.

Laurelwood Arboretum Holidays

Laurelwood Arboretum in Wayne is a 30-acre botanical property featuring wooded trails and gardens, wildlife, ponds, streams, and hundreds of varieties of azaleas, rhododendrons, and other species of plants and trees. With gravel trails crisscrossing the arboretum, the site has become an ideal destination for hikers, runners, bird watchers and more.

The arboretum also offers a sculpture trail. A multi-year project, the trail features 15 different sculptures that complement the property's foliage, water features, natural light and more.

Admission to the Laurelwood Arboretum is free and is open to the public daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Go: 725 Pines Lake Drive West, Wayne; 973-831-5675, laurelwoodarboretum.org.