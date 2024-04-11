Elsies, Garden Variety closes abruptly







Banh Mi & Roll Factory (temporary?) Banh Mi & Roll Factory is closed, at least temporarily, as the entire interior is gutted and being refreshed. However, signage, telephone and web presence remain operational, which could result in a temporary closure for renovations. For now, plan to head to other quick and easy places in the Northside neighborhood for budget-friendly meals. Banh Mi & Roll Factory is located at 1814 Euclid Ave. in Berkeley and is temporarily closed. Bollywood Cafe We were sorry to hear about this easy and budget-friendly Indian takeout restaurant Bollywood Cafe closed earlier this spring. The narrow Northside space has already reopened Ali Babaan all-day breakfast burrito restaurant based in Davis. Bollywood Cafe was located at 1805 Euclid Ave. in Berkeley. Thanks to SF door to confirm that all local rotisseries in the Boston market, including the few remaining East Bay locations, have closed for good. Journalists from across the country followed up recent news that the current owner of the ailing national chain, in operation since the 1980s, has filed for bankruptcy and that the company is bleeding sites across the country. According to a report from SF Gates, Boston's remaining markets in Oakland and Fremont (as well as San Jose, Santa Clara and San Francisco) have all been evicted and/or closed in recent months. The East Bay Boston Markets were formerly located at 5132 Broadway in the Oaklands Rockridge neighborhood, 3060 E 9th St. in East Oakland, and 3966 Mowry Ave. in Fremont. Elsie on Solano Just six weeks after opening, chef-owner Cash Caris has closed its new restaurant Elsies inside the former Delirama on Solano Avenue. At first, the closure was supposed to be temporary. Over the past year, we have experienced a significant decline in our business, resulting in financial losses greater than our daily earnings, said an explanatory note on Sunday evening, now deleted from Instagram. This is disheartening for us as we are aware of the love and support our community has shown towards our establishment. But on Monday, the decision was final. I recently had a heartfelt conversation with my landlord and it became clear that the financial pressure of running the restaurant has become insurmountable. Unfortunately, this means that all reservations will have to be canceled. Good luck, Cash, aka The Pastrami Guy. We look forward to seeing you again with your delicious dishes, but for now, we will miss them. Elsies on Solano was at 1746 Solano Ave. in Berkeley. Garden variety Nosh was there when it opened in the summer of 2020, in the age of COVID, and I'm sorry to hear that this healthy addition to University Avenue has quietly closed up shop. Garden Variety was a salad-focused restaurant that bravely launched just steps away from Butchers Son, sharing the charming Rose garden patio space for sunny and flowery lunches. Diners often finished their vegetable and grain meals with a warm cookie or two. The internet still says it's open, but a Nosh scout confirms the company has left the space altogether. Garden Variety was located at 1966 University Ave. in Berkeley. Great American Burger & Pie Co. Today, April 11, marks the last day of service for modest Richmond hamburger company Great American Hamburger & Pie Company, after financial woes from a lawsuit backed by Americans with Disabilities shuttered the business, as reported by SFGate. (The lawsuit stemmed from the lack of wheelchair accessibility at the restaurant's entrance.) The diner-style grill counter with devoted regulars opened in 1986. Great American Hamburger & Pie Co. was located at 35 E. Richmond Ave. in Richmond. Zak's snacks Sorry Northside, it's not looking good for Zak's Snacks, Berkeley's eclectic and quirky little sandwich shop on the corner of Euclid and Hearst. A sign on the door says “closed at this time”, but the windows are completely closed and Google says they are permanently closed. (Please, as always, let us know if we are wrong, management could not be contacted.) The funky snack and sandwich shop opened in 2011. Zak's Snacks was located at 1879 Euclid Ave. in Berkeley.

