



Michigan Residents took to social media Wednesday to express their outrage, disappointment and excitement over a glamorous and expensive project installed in honor of Detroit host the next NFL draft. People felt like they were promised a big Hollywood-style sign overlooking Detroit's busiest highway. What we got were eight-foot-high green letters on two-foot-high cement pedestals in the southwest of the city. However, the residents are actually only responsible for their disappointment after being seduced by AI-generated images that could never have worked in real life. Toyota unveils sixth-generation 4Runner It's unclear where the initial AI-generated image came from, but one thing is for sure, it went viral in the Motor City. Assumptions have been made, and we all know how that feels (it makes you and me an asshole.) Speaking of assholes, Michigan Senate Republicans took to Twitter/X to blame Democrats in the State, which is about as stupid as thinking that. An AI-generated sign would one day appear in real life: OK, first of all, this image of AI is obviously and painfully false. Look at the strange layout of the highway, for example. Does this sound like something a professional designer would do? There are no grassy medians on the highways in the city proper, nor any three-way highways at all. Not to mention, as anyone with passing experience of Detroit's highways knows, the placement would never have worked. The AI ​​image also appears to have the sign installed along I-75, where the highway is sunken anyway with high concrete walls on either side, has extremely steep grass embankments or the The highway is elevated above cross streets and other highways as you proceed. downtown. Along this highway are factories, warehouses, neighborhoods, and other buildings that aren't going anywhere anytime soon. There are no large green areas or embankments close enough to the Renaissance Center to accommodate a sign of this size in such a location, let alone the obvious construction and road closures that would have to take place to install a huge sign . The letters of the Hollywood sign are 30 feet tall. Construction of a similar sign along one of the city's busiest highways would have been visible months before the NFL Draft arrived in April. The city has only announced the construction of this sign and a few other improvements. Officials haven't made any grandiose promises, but some questionable AI images have. The sign itself was installed along I-94 in southwest Detroit, quite close to where trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge to enter and exit Canada. The 10 foot green letters are good! We probably have I could have put that $400,000 to better use.but it's definitely not the worst thing that's ever happened to this town (not by a long shot.) Detroiters are used to disappointment at this point. Consider the great promise of mass transit via streetcars, which has morphed into a single private streetcar line that runs just 3.3 miles along Woodward Avenue. Or the promise to demolish I-375, the shortest and most unnecessary highway in the United States, meant to return the streets to the people and honor the thriving black neighborhood that was destroyed for its construction. The current plan is simply a busy eight-lane road, essentially a simple highway, but now with crosswalks and benches. Yes, disappointment abounds in Detroit, but this time we only have ourselves to blame.

