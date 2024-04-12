Day One Trailer Gives CinemaCon Chills

Paramount A quiet place: first day is about to thrill the audience.

Stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn on Thursday showed extended footage of the prequel to movie theater owners gathered in Las Vegas this week for CinemaCon, where they are being briefed by Hollywood studios on their upcoming films (the footage will not be not shared outside the theater, since the film is about to be released and there have already been numerous trailers).

The spinoff pic is the cornerstone of Paramount's slate and hopes to be another win for the innovative horror franchise created by John Krasinski that became a major hit after successfully proving that original stories can work on a large commercial scale.

Krasinksi is a key member of Paramount's inner circle of filmmakers, alongside Neal H. Moritz, Ryan Reynolds and Damien Chazelle. During his appearance on stage Thursday, Paramount film executive Brian Robbins announced that Krasinski had renewed his first-look contract with Paramount. There's also a new deal with Moritz, while Reynold's Maximum Effort recently renewed its deal with the studio. Krasinski and Reynolds are also behind Paramount's May pic IF, which was also shown during Paramount's CinemaCon presentation.

With these announcements, Robbins isn't letting the looming chances of a Viacom/Paramount sale stop him from moving forward and building his roster. Rather, much of Thursday's presentation focused on 2025 titles, including several new ones, and even titles dated 2026. “Simply put, we are the home of the world's most successful filmmakers and storytellers. talented, and we have a bold and diverse slate of films. upcoming films,” Robbins said.

The acerbic executive didn't try to ignore the very big elephant in the room when he took the stage at CinemaCon to speak to theater owners: “There's been a lot of speculation about our parent company, around the MMA business, and in fact, our very own Chris Aronson, his own owner, threw himself into the ring as a bidder for Paramount Pictures. He launched a Kickstarter campaign.

A quiet place: first day released in theaters June 28, a favorite summer date. Like many other Hollywood studio titles, Day oneThe release of was delayed due to strikes last year (in fact, a trailer for the film was also shown last year at CinemaCon).

Set in the same world as the first two Peaceful place films – where blind, monster-like aliens stalk anything that makes noise – the story shifts from the Abbott family and follows a woman played by Nyong'o as she navigates the horrific first moments of the alien vision to New York. She soon joins another town resident and together they try to survive living in the loudest city in the world – which must now be quiet.

“The story is on a scale more fascinating and terrifying than ever before,” Nyong’o told exhibitors.

The extended trailer captures the essence of what it might be like to find yourself stuck in a quiet New York, trying to find aliens who can maneuver everywhere: skyscraper walls, tunnels, etc. Together, the two young characters must find a way to escape. the city and protect those they find along the way.

The Paramount film is based on an original idea by A silent place filmmaker Krasinski and is directed by Pig'This is Michael Sarnoski, who also wrote the screenplay. Alongside Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou and Denis O'Hare are also on display.

A silent place became a surprise hit in 2018, establishing Krasinski as an A-list director. It grossed $340.9 million worldwide, with the sequel, A Quiet Place, Part IIwhich grossed $297.3 million worldwide in 2021, a strong performance as the theater sector emerged from the pandemic.

Krasinski spoke last year at CinemaCon about traveling across the country to attend screenings of Part II as people began to return to the cinema, calling it the great honor of his career.

THE Peaceful place The franchise originated from an original screenplay by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who shared screenplay credit with Krasisnki. He did his own work on the script after being appointed director. Krasinski also develops A Quiet Place: Part III.

A quiet place: first day is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski are producing the feature film.