Carnie Wilson gives update on her father, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, amid dementia – San Bernardino Sun





Brian Wilson seen at the 2016 Pitchfork Music Festival, performing the classic Beach Boys album Pet Sounds on Saturday, July 16, 2016 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) It's been a tough month, she told Entertainment Tonight, referring in part to January. 30Death of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, Brian's wife of 28 years. Despite the defeat, the formerWilson Phillipssingersays her 81-year-old father is doing well.She also gets the chance to spend more quality time with theRock & Roll Hall of Famebehind the hits of the 60s likeSurfing in the United Statesand only God knows it. He has so many wonderful people around him, Carnie, 55, shared. Our family comes together and takes care of him and that's all that matters. FILE Musician Brian Wilson, left, and his wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. The Beach Boys co-founder's management team has filed documents to place him under conservatorship. Court records indicate Wilson needs someone to oversee his daily life and medical decisions due to the recent death of his wife. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)

FILE Brian Wilson, left, and his wife Melinda Ledbetter arrive at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. The Beach Boys co-founder's management team filed papers to place him in guardianship. Court records indicate Wilson needs someone to oversee his daily life and medical decisions due to the recent death of his wife. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)

The Beach Boys photographed in London in November 1966. (AP Photo/Frank Tewksbury)

Brian Wilson attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with The Beach Boys at Capitol Studios on Monday, July 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

FILE In this Feb. 12, 2012, file photo, from left, Bruce Johnston, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of the musical group The Beach Boys pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Beach Boys will answer questions about their celebrated career in a rare live group appearance. SiriusXM announced on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 that founding members Wilson, Love, Jardine and Marks along with fellow Beach Boy, Johnston, will participate in the satellite radio service's town hall series. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performs at Blossom Music Center on June 13, 2011 in Cleveland. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) The recent guardianship filing reportedly indicated that Wilson was struggling with a major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia) and was therefore unable to adequately provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter, who were previously cared for by Melinda. His longtime wife had been named his guardian in a previous advance health care directive, but no successor was listed in the event of his death. So the family asked the court to legally name Jean Sievers, president of the public relations firm.Beachwood Entertainment Collective, and accountant LeeAnn Hardas, restaurateurs. Both had enjoyed close relations with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, andMr. Wilson trusts them, the filing says. In aFebruary 15Instagram post confirming the changesnoted the family: Brian will be able to enjoy all his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities of his choice. Carnie said her father always had that spirit and was the strongest person she ever knew. He's both gentle and sensitive and he's fragile, but he's strong, so music keeps him alive, she said. He listens to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. He plays his music every day.







