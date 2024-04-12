why Francis Ford Coppola's $120 million epic leaves Hollywood baffled





Browsing the Hollywood trade press this week, one could forgive Francis Ford Coppola a thrill of déjà vu. Exactly 45 years ago, the director of The Godfather was about to premiere his final film: a 135-minute epic about the state of humanity that he had been cooking up for years. Reports of embarrassed preview audiences and an unmanageably chaotic shoot had led many to view it as a failure in waiting that would expose its creator as a spent creative force. But it had also been selected in competition at Cannes where, in a few weeks, on the biggest stage of world cinema, this crazy magnum opus would either be vindicated or booed. In 1979, the film was called Apocalypse Now which, nearly half a century after its bumpy arrival, is revered as one of the greatest war films ever made. Its 2024 successor, Megalopolis, a sci-fi parable described as Blade Runner meets Julius Caesar, which Coppola, now 85, has been sweating over since the 1980s. Set in an alternate future version of New York called New Rome, it appears to be largely about urban planning, with a visionary architect called Caesar (played by Adam Driver) and a scheming mayor, Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), at odds on the city. future form. But there is also a romance between Caesar and Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's famous daughter, while parallels with the fall of Rome are said to be woven throughout the story of a modern empire on the brink of collapse. (Another Roman reference: the severe haircuts of the male characters.) It cost $120 million, but was entirely self-financed, with funds coming from the proceeds of the California vineyard that Coppola purchased with profits from the first two Godfather films. It's easily Coppola's grandest project since Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992, and it will reportedly combine old-fashioned spectacle with philosophical musings on humanity's ability to reshape our world in the face of an existential threat. This could be a masterpiece. This could be a fiasco. And history tells us that when it comes to Coppola, these two categories are not mutually exclusive.

