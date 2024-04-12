Eid 2024: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others extend warm wishes to fans

Eid al-Fitr, also known as “Meethi Eid,” holds deep significance as it marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims around the world. Celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, this joyous occasion begins with communal prayers at dawn on the first day.

From Salman Khan to Ananaya Panday to Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their love and send warm wishes on the special occasion. Take a look at the cute wishes here:

Celebrities extend Eid 2024 wishes

Ananya Blacksmith

Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and shared a short and beautiful video message to express her love and greetings on the occasion of Eid.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan took to Instagram and sent Eid Mubarak wishes to his fans and followers, as well as one Eidi, announcing his new film titled 'Sikander' in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. He captioned the post, “Iss Eid Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra posted heartfelt Eid wishes on her Instagram, expressing her desire for home, Sheer Khurma and Biryani, while sending warm wishes to her fans.

Hrithik Roshan

War actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and shared a note to express his Eid wishes to his fans and followers. He wrote: “Eid Mubarak, beautiful people! May today bring you the joy of peace and togetherness.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and wished Eid with a touch of humor. The Crewactress shared a photo of a delicious bowl of 'Sewaiyaan' and wrote, 'This bowl is mine, Eid Mubarak friends.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful glimpse of the moon from her balcony and wrote, “Eid Mubarak.” On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also extended Eid wishes to fans. Look at:

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and posted a cute selfie with her daughters Renee and Alisah to wish Eid. She captioned the post: “Eid Mubarak to you and all your loved ones!! May our world always celebrate the power of prayer and divinity in kindness!!! A collective Eid hug from Alisah and Renée Sen and yours truly. Aapki Dua Qubool Ho!!

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo showing her daughter Inaaya Kemu wearing a red suit. The duo playfully posed for photos together on the occasion of Eid. Soha wished Eid and captioned the post 'Eid Mubarak'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram stories and shared warm and love-filled Eid wishes to their fans and followers.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Runway 34 actress took to social media and posted a sweet Eid message filled with love for her fans and followers across the globe.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundar took to social media and shared a photo with Eid Greetings for her fans and followers across the globe.

Arjun Kapoor

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor sent a sweet Eid Mubarak message filled with love for his fans and followers.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a photo on the occasion of Eid to send warm wishes to his celebrating fans.

Karan Johar

Director and producer Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and shared a simple yet beautiful image to express his loving wishes for Eid Mubarak.

On this day, the air is filled with the warm wishes of Eid Mubarakas families and friends who come together to exchange greetings, don new clothes and relish delicious feasts. Sevai, a sweet treat, takes center stage in the menu, embodying the festival's essence of sweetness and celebration. As a sign of brotherhood and compassion, elders offer gifts, or 'Eidi', to children, while acts of charity towards the less fortunate underline the spirit of unity that defines this auspicious day.

