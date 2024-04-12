Entertainment
The restaurant owner introduces his customers to the richness of Indian cuisine
PEORIA (25News Now) – Irfan Mohammed's background is in software, but he also has had experience with franchised restaurants. So when he heard about the Peoria Pitch competition, he knew it would give him access to open his own venue with financial incentives in the former Broadway Lounge.
This entrepreneur and competition winner was able to open the restaurant of his dreams, Bollywood Bites and Evens Center in downtown Peoria. That's where local comedian Edgar Sandoval and 25News photojournalist Andrew Best visited for this week's edition of You Gotta Eat!
I always had this idea in mind, but I couldn't execute it because I couldn't find the space, location or something to accommodate the whole concept, and when it came happened, Peoria Pitch happened, I was like, oh wow, this is so perfect, Irfan said.
Then I woke my wife up in the middle of the night and I was like, should we do this, is there a competition? And she was like, yeah, sure. Let's do it.
That's exactly what they did.
Bollywood Bites celebrates the rich heritage and charm of India's iconic film industry, with opportunities to share music, dance, culture and food.
Everything is made from scratch, including the spices, and while some might think it's all hot and spicy, you'll find plenty of things on the menu that are more subtle and flavorful.
Our food is more Mughlai based, so it's more of the Mughals who were in India for 300 years and they had some really great chefs who came up with amazing recipes, so that's what we follow, Irfan said.
Edgar was happy to find menu selections that aren't so hot and spicy because he is a less adventurous eater than Andrew.
They started with garlic naan bread.
I love how thin it is, how light it is when you eat it, Edgar said.
Oh yeah, and even the little puffs, those little pockets of air, it's still crispy, Andrew said.
Andrew had the Masakali Chicken Biryani, chicken cooked with fragrant rice and spices.
It's really hard to pin down the flavors, but it's so well blended. There is a little heat, but it's not annoying. But it's incredible. I just don't know how to describe it, Andrew said.
Edgar had Badshah Butter Chicken, simmered in a rich and creamy tomato based sauce.
It has a very unique flavor, without a lot of heat, which is what I expected when we started. [Im] Definitely smell that flavor as you pass by. I like it, said Edgar.
Customer Katie Norbutas actually ordered and shared the same dishes as us.
I'm not the most adventurous eater either, but I love trying new things. So I was safe in case I didn't like it, which I did. It was very good, Katie said.
For Irfan and his wife, it was an exciting start and they were excited to bring people to downtown Peoria and share this cuisine.
The way I grew up around food is that when you eat food, you have to feel the flavors. You should enjoy the richness of the food, Irfan said.
Bollywood Bites Bistro and Event Center is located at 316 Southwest Washington Street in downtown Peoria. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. for dinner, closing at 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
You can see Edgar on stage locally with Last Comic Standing finalist Rocky LaPorte on Friday, April 12 at The Water tower at 316 Southwest Washington Street in downtown Peoria and Saturday, April 13 at Mason City Limits.
