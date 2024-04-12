Kartik Aaryan shares his thoughts on meeting two Bollywood actresses who later became close friends





Kartik Aaryan has become one of the prominent actors of Bollywood despite being a foreigner. He began his career with the 2011 romantic comedy, Love Punchnama and worked in other popular films such as Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and more. Kartik is now preparing for the release of his film, Champion Chandu and filming for the horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiya 3. While the actor prefers to keep most of his personal life a secret, he has recently opened up about his past relationships. Kartik Aaryan reveals he is guilty of dating two close friends In a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her talk show, No filter Neha, Kartik was asked if he was guilty of dating two close friends, but not at the same time. The actor took some time to think about this and then added what would happen if the girls became friends later. Neha said it will always count. To this, Kartik revealed that he was guilty. Recommended reading: Nora Fatehi reveals being bullied by male superstars, shares most Bollywood couples who marry for fame For those who don't know, Kartik was previously linked to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and both of them have hinted in various interviews about their breakup with the group. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor. Kartik dated Sara while they were shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2and then there were reports that claimed the actor was dating Jahnvi while they were shooting for Friendly 2which was eventually abandoned. When Sara Ali Khan pointed out that her ex is everyone's ex When they appeared on Coffee with Karan Season 7, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared that they traveled together and revealed that they share a close bond with each other. Additionally, when host Karan Johar asked Sara to share a reason why her ex is her ex, the actress immediately replied, “Because he is everyone's ex.” This response from Sara left Janhvi divided. Don't miss: Aamir Khan makes a special appearance with his sons, Junaid and Azad on the occasion of Eid, they are matched in white When Kartik Aaryan said his partner should not talk about their relationship in public Previously, Kartik Aaryan spoke about sharing relationship details in a conversation with Film Companion. He said that when a relationship existed between two people, the other person should not talk about their relationship in public. Kartik said that he never mentioned his relationships anywhere and expected the same from his partner. In his words: “Ek cheez mujhe ye bhi lagti hai ki when there are two people in a relationship, then the second person should not talk about it either. We all need to respect our relationships. I have never spoken about my relationships and I expect the same from my partner. You must also respect yourself. Because when you talk about such things, the person listening not only thinks about you but also about the other person. What do you think about Kartik Aaryan's revelation about dating two close friends? Let us know. Also Read: Akshay Kumar Recalls His First Salary As A 15-Year-Old Boy, Adds 'When A Person Is Not Educated…' GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Get the app GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Choose your device Android Or iOS (apple)

