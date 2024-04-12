Around the city: outdoor films and return of the night market 626

Our weekly guide to food and entertainment in and around town includes the return of Outdoor movies on the Promenade, 626 Night Market and more

Neutrogena pop-up: Neutrogena is organizing a pop-up event on the Promenade to promote sun protection. Get ready to receive gifts and learn about skin care. Thursday April 11, 124h.

Fast break: Screening and round table with Mike Mosallam: Celebrate Arab American Heritage Month with a FREE screening of the romantic comedy Breaking Fast, followed by a panel discussion followed by a panel discussion with director Mike Mosallam, producer Seth Hauer and actor Amin El Gamal. Thursday, April 11, 5 p.m. at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Cinema Fridays on the 3rd Street Promenade High school musical: Free outdoor movies return to Third Street Promenade the second Friday of every month. Bring your pom poms and get ready to sing along with the Wildcats. Join us for a family- and pet-friendly outdoor movie experience like no other in downtown Santa Monica. Get ready for themed photo ops, snacks and giveaways, and the best singing session of your life. Friday, April 12, doors open at 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. at the 1200 block of Third Street Promenade, 1200 block of Third Street Promenade (between Arizona and Wilshire).

Fight Cis-Tem: Drag Spectacular Fundraiser for the LA LGBT Center: Take part in a fabulous evening of drag performances. All proceeds raised will support the Center's work in the Los Angeles community. Friday, April 12 at 8:11 p.m. at Sorry, Not Sorry, 11520 W. Pico Blvd.

SaMo Pier Pressure Scavenger Hunt: The legendary Santa Monica Pier and bustling Third Street Promenade anchor a hunt that reveals history, filming locations, fun shops and, of course, great views of the beach and beyond. You and your team will follow a trail of clues and answer fun and entertaining questions that unlock the secrets and oddities of the area. Saturday April 13, 2 p.m.

Sound bath at Ocean Park Church: “Join us inside the historic Ocean Park Church sanctuary for a restorative and relaxing sound bath. This beautifully restored space has provided food for people of diverse or non-existent religious traditions for over a hundred years. Admission is $10 but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Sunday April 14, 1:30 p.m. at 235 Hill Street.

Big Band Bonus: Popular songs and classic big band tunes will be featured in this Big Band Bonanza concert where lawyers and judges come together in harmony. Sunday, April 14, 46 p.m. at Moss Theater 3131 Olympic Blvd.

Ocean Park Branch Library Open House: The Open Park Branch Library will make a splash with an ocean-themed open house. They are also celebrating the 105th anniversary of this historic Carnegie Library. Customers can learn about the history of the branch during their visit, browse books and other materials, enjoy crafts and games with the children, as well as enjoy some light refreshments. For children and families, the library will also offer two special children's programs during the day, starting with story time at 11:30 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5 and their guardians. Later in the afternoon, the library presents an after-school event at 4:00 p.m. with ventriloquist and puppeteer Marc Griffiths. Wednesday April 17, 128 p.m. at 2601 Main St.

What to eat and drink?

626 night market pop-up returns: It features a variety of Vietnamese food vendors including All Dat Dumpling, All Dat Noodle, Caf 949, Ridges Churro Bar and The Ugly Bao, as well as merchandise vendors such as Steve Minty. This one is sponsored by the new HBO show “The Sympathyzer,” so expect “branded elements and photo opportunities inspired by the series and traditional night markets in Asia.” Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14 at 11 p.m.

Esters Grilled Cheese & Champagne Party: Yes, National Grilled Cheese Day exists, and since Esters has some of the best in town, it's a reason to celebrate…with champagne. They “spice up our classic Grilled Cheese with fun additions of tomatoes, caramelized onions, prosciutto, 'nduja and a truffle version with Point Reyes TomaTruffle Cheese.” Additionally, we serve a variety of certified organic or biodynamic champagnes by the glass or in batches of 3 for $50. Friday April 12, 5 p.m.

Celebrating the 3rd anniversary of Crudo e Nudo: “We're thrilled to celebrate three wonderful years at our Main Street outpost, and what better way to celebrate than with a daytime party for our beloved regulars and friends?! The support we have received from everyone who has come through our doors has truly made Crudo e Nudo what it is. We are immensely grateful to the community that welcomed us, making Crudo e Nudo a home of unforgettable memories and bringing us through turbulent times with creativity and community. The event that costs $40 and includes oysters, crudos and wine. Sunday April 14 at 12 p.m. at 2724 Main St. I'll be there at 12:30.

Burgette is a new French wine bar offering Parisian-inspired burgers, cheeses, charcuterie and small plates, next to Bar Monette in downtown SaMo. Opening day is Saturday April 13.

Jane Goodall celebrates her 90th birthday with Urth Cafe's vegan chocolate cake: Urth and the famous primatologist and anthropologist have a shared history when it comes to gorillas.

Further PaleyFest: Geek with other TV enthusiasts, the annual week-long festival of exclusive episodes, clips, and panel discussions with the cast and creators of TV's most popular shows. The festival hosted by the Paley Center for Media, now in its 41st year, returns to Hollywood's Dolby Theater April 12-21.

Looking to the future in the city: CicLAvia West LA (21/04), Santa Monica Wine Auction (21/04), KCRW’s “Good Food” PieFest (28/04), Monopoly (05/19), Music Festival (06/21)

If you think there is something worth highlighting, contact me at [email protected]

Related