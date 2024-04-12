Entertainment
Vail Jazz Goes to School inspires the next generation
Students arrived at the Vilar Performing Arts Center by the busload earlier this week for the annual Vail Jazz Goes to School show featuring a multi-musician live band, singing, dancing and lots of education.
Vail Jazz Goes to School has been providing jazz education to fourth and fifth grade students in Eagle County for over 25 years. The timing is good because it exposes this age group to music and the different instruments they might play in the school orchestra, which typically begins in fifth grade. Led by jazz professional Drew Zaremba, kids are treated to fast-paced educational information, including a lyric writing competition and dance party.
“It’s great to know our history and know that this is truly American music and where it all comes from,” Zaremba said.
Other Vail Jazz Goes to School educators and musicians joining Zaremba on stage include Kathy Morrow on vocals, Domi Edson on bass, Allison Young on alto saxophone and clarinet, Shawn Williams on trumpet, Michael Pujado on percussion and Larry Dutmer on drums. Large photographs and videos of the legendary jazz artists the students were discovering were projected on stage.
Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and other jazz legends were in attendance and their music was played by the band with improvisations from the band members.
Support local journalism
“After hearing a solo, it’s good jazz etiquette to clap for it, right in the middle of a song, it’s OK,” Zaremba said. “They improvise. We play the melody, but when they do their solo, they wonder what else they can do to add to the song, so they make up the music as they go along, isn't that amazing?
Members of the group talked about the place of jazz songs in popular children's films. For example, in the 2008 Disney-Pixar film, WALL-E, Louis Armstrong's “La Vie en Rose” was featured and the group had the children sing “Bare Necessities” to pay homage to jazz great Louis Prima. well-known performance in “The Jungle Book” where he was the voice of the orangutan.
The program also explored different types of jazz-influenced dance, such as the Charleston, jitterbug, mambo and cha cha, before inviting children to get up from their seats and dance the boogaloo to a song by Lee Morgan titled “The Sidewinder”.
The event also featured a student a few years older than those in the audience. Dominic Villasenor is a freshman at Battle Mountain High School and has been playing trumpet for about nine years and has learned to play five other instruments and participates in choir.
“It was a lot of fun playing on stage. I love seeing all the kids there and it kind of reminds me of when I was younger and went to shows like these. That’s where the love for music begins,” Villasenor said.
There are four Vail Jazz Goes to School sessions in Eagle County schools each school year, culminating with the final session at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Throughout this time, children learn about the history of jazz, the typical instruments used to perform jazz music, and even how to write lyrics. There was a competition where kids wrote lyrics to a melody and the topics ranged from pet dogs to hockey to Fortnite to even tigers and gorillas. Lyric winners from each school were able to go on stage and hear their lyrics performed by jazz professionals in a real song.
The energy was high and the attention span of these fourth and fifth graders was captured by the group for over an hour. Vail Jazz Goes to School was founded by longtime performer and music teacher Tony Gulizia and Vail Jazz founder Howard Stone, both of whom died two summers ago. The Vail-based nonprofit decided to close most of its operations in October 2024 after 29 years, but programs in schools were scheduled to end this year, but the future of the educational program is uncertain.
“The legacy of jazz is to pass the music on to the next generation, to continue to inspire people with America's greatest art form. I am very grateful to Vail Jazz and their sponsors for continuing to offer this program,” Zaremba said. “I hope the Vail community continues to demonstrate philanthropy to maintain this important program, sharing the legacy of American music and continuing to create creative and entrepreneurial youth through involvement in the arts.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/vail-jazz-goes-to-school-inspires-next-generation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vail Jazz Goes to School inspires the next generation
- Stock market today: Wall Street rebounds after its fall as Big Tech takes back the reins | national news
- Google releases first Android 15 beta
- 'I Never Thought You and Oprah Hooked Up': Andy Cohen Gets Gayle, Barkley, Anderson Laughs
- Pacific castaways' HELP signing sparks American rescue mission and unexpected family reunion
- Around the city: outdoor films and return of the night market 626
- IU football great Jade Butcher has died – The Daily Hoosier
- Chrissy Teigen's braless leopard dress brings sheer back to the 2000s
- Geologist explains recent earthquakes – ABC7 New York
- Prabowo and Didit return to visit the palace to stay in touch with Jokowi
- OJ Simpson spent $50,000 a day on double murder defense team | Entertainment
- Sebastian Stan is Donald Trump in this first photo from The Apprentice