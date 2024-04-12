Vail Jazz Goes to School inspires the next generation

Vail Jazz Goes to School has been teaching Eagle County students the American art form of jazz music for over 25 years.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Students arrived at the Vilar Performing Arts Center by the busload earlier this week for the annual Vail Jazz Goes to School show featuring a multi-musician live band, singing, dancing and lots of education.

Vail Jazz Goes to School has been providing jazz education to fourth and fifth grade students in Eagle County for over 25 years. The timing is good because it exposes this age group to music and the different instruments they might play in the school orchestra, which typically begins in fifth grade. Led by jazz professional Drew Zaremba, kids are treated to fast-paced educational information, including a lyric writing competition and dance party.

“It’s great to know our history and know that this is truly American music and where it all comes from,” Zaremba said.

Other Vail Jazz Goes to School educators and musicians joining Zaremba on stage include Kathy Morrow on vocals, Domi Edson on bass, Allison Young on alto saxophone and clarinet, Shawn Williams on trumpet, Michael Pujado on percussion and Larry Dutmer on drums. Large photographs and videos of the legendary jazz artists the students were discovering were projected on stage.

Michael Pujado plays bongos and congas during the Vail Jazz Goes to School program at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and other jazz legends were in attendance and their music was played by the band with improvisations from the band members.

“After hearing a solo, it’s good jazz etiquette to clap for it, right in the middle of a song, it’s OK,” Zaremba said. “They improvise. We play the melody, but when they do their solo, they wonder what else they can do to add to the song, so they make up the music as they go along, isn't that amazing?

Members of the group talked about the place of jazz songs in popular children's films. For example, in the 2008 Disney-Pixar film, WALL-E, Louis Armstrong's “La Vie en Rose” was featured and the group had the children sing “Bare Necessities” to pay homage to jazz great Louis Prima. well-known performance in “The Jungle Book” where he was the voice of the orangutan.

The program also explored different types of jazz-influenced dance, such as the Charleston, jitterbug, mambo and cha cha, before inviting children to get up from their seats and dance the boogaloo to a song by Lee Morgan titled “The Sidewinder”.

Vail Jazz Goes to School students stand up for the dance party portion of the program, held at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The event also featured a student a few years older than those in the audience. Dominic Villasenor is a freshman at Battle Mountain High School and has been playing trumpet for about nine years and has learned to play five other instruments and participates in choir.

“It was a lot of fun playing on stage. I love seeing all the kids there and it kind of reminds me of when I was younger and went to shows like these. That’s where the love for music begins,” Villasenor said.

There are four Vail Jazz Goes to School sessions in Eagle County schools each school year, culminating with the final session at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Throughout this time, children learn about the history of jazz, the typical instruments used to perform jazz music, and even how to write lyrics. There was a competition where kids wrote lyrics to a melody and the topics ranged from pet dogs to hockey to Fortnite to even tigers and gorillas. Lyric winners from each school were able to go on stage and hear their lyrics performed by jazz professionals in a real song.

Herbie Hancock participated in the Vail Jazz Goes to School program held at the Vilar Performing Arts Center earlier this week. The group introduced the kids to jazz and funk with Hancock's song, "Cantaloupe Island."

The energy was high and the attention span of these fourth and fifth graders was captured by the group for over an hour. Vail Jazz Goes to School was founded by longtime performer and music teacher Tony Gulizia and Vail Jazz founder Howard Stone, both of whom died two summers ago. The Vail-based nonprofit decided to close most of its operations in October 2024 after 29 years, but programs in schools were scheduled to end this year, but the future of the educational program is uncertain.

“The legacy of jazz is to pass the music on to the next generation, to continue to inspire people with America's greatest art form. I am very grateful to Vail Jazz and their sponsors for continuing to offer this program,” Zaremba said. “I hope the Vail community continues to demonstrate philanthropy to maintain this important program, sharing the legacy of American music and continuing to create creative and entrepreneurial youth through involvement in the arts.”