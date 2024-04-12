SHIB Partners with CDSA to Pioneer Blockchain Innovations Media & Entertainment





Las Vegas (NAB Show), April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHIB, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain that includes the popular global cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, today announced its partnership with CDSA (Content Distribution & Security Association) to explore media and entertainment-specific opportunities that are enabled by the new security, content distribution and business facilitation capabilities of blockchain. As concerns grow over the proliferation of deepfakes and plagiarism in the emerging field of artificial intelligence, the CDSA is sharply focused on content security, authenticity and protection. SHIB's collaboration with CDSA will significantly strengthen this focus and provide expertise and insights as CDSA members continue to advance in understanding and leveraging blockchain technology in their development and production supply chains. content distribution. CDSA members are the biggest names in media and entertainment, from studios to key partners that are part of the global ecosystem, said Shiba Inu lead developer known as Shytoshi Kusama. We look forward to providing a unique, blockchain-focused perspective to CDSA's work to help media and entertainment executives better utilize these innovative technologies, particularly as blockchain and artificial intelligence converge. About the Content Distribution & Security Association (CDSA)

The leading association for people involved in all facets of the media supply chain, who create or manage content in any way, across all aspects of media and entertainment. Founded in 1970, the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) counts among its members most of the major content producers, as well as numerous partners across the media lifecycle and ecosystem. The CDSA has four main activities, including working groups, events, ME-ISAC operation, and weekly communications. CDSA's board of directors includes Adobe, Amazon, Amblin, Apple, BBC, Disney, Hasbro, Legendary, LEGO, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Skydance and Tecnicolor. To learn more about the CDSA, please visit the official website:https://www.cdsaonline.org/ About SHIB

SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies, has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.6 million followers on Twitter and is frequently ranked as the second most searched crypto project by Google. Its token ecosystem includes $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, as well as native SHIBOSHI NFTs. SHIB.io uses the Shib ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB: The Metaverse and Shibarium, the layer 2 blockchain providing a strong foundation, scalability, security and innovation for a decentralized world. To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website:https://shibatoken.com.

Xenia von Wedel President Transform Group shi at transformgroup.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwlp.com/business/press-releases/globenewswire/9088367/shib-partners-with-cdsa-to-pioneer-blockchain-innovations-media-entertainment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos