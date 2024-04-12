Singer-Songwriter Jesse McCartney Talks Starting a Family and Collaborating with Yung Gravy Jesse McCartney Talks New EP

Whether he's playing a talking chipmunk in “Alvin and The Chipmunks” or reaching more than 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney has always had an audience's attention. The Daily spoke with McCartney in a roundtable discussion about how he continues to turn heads with the release of his new EP, “All's Well.”

Released April 5, “All's Well” features five pop songs inspired by '70s pop records that McCartney listened to on vinyl, he said.

McCartney said there was a song for everyone on the EP. “The Well” is about depression and anxiety, characterized by the slow sounds of an acoustic guitar, for example, while “Silver Spoon” tells the story of wealthy people who have yet to find direction at a fun and fast pace.

McCartney has described his writing style as “slice-of-life writing” because the best songs are the ones that listeners identify with.

“(The lyrics) could be about the nail polish she was wearing that day that was chipped and why it looked redder than the other nail,” McCartney said. “I try to write about things that are very relevant because I think that’s the most accessible to people.”

The sultry, funky “Make a Baby” appears twice on “All’s Well” – once as a solo version and once with rapper Yung Gravy.

McCartney said he met Yung Gravy at a college exhibition in Minnesota, where they became fast friends. Since promises of collaboration between musicians often fail, McCartney said he was thrilled when Yung Gravy agreed to record “Make a Baby.”

“My Venn diagram almost never intersects with Yung Gravy's, especially when it comes to writing music, but if ever there was a song, it's this one,” McCartney said.

The fun lyrics to “Make a Baby” are exactly what you’d expect. McCartney sings that he's “always in the mood” and that his partner “gave me a schedule.”

The song reflects McCartney's life, the singer-songwriter said, as he and his wife hope to start a family. McCartney said his future child would be his main priority but that he would always continue making music.

“As long as I'm stimulated creatively and I manage to create things that are good and that people will think are good, then I'm a happy guy,” McCartney said.

McCartney said he hoped his future child would inherit some of his musical talent, adding that he would begin introducing him to his songs “in utero.”

McCartney has also worked and attracted fans in theater, television, film and voice acting. McCartney shared an anecdote about some fans of “Kingdom Hearts” — a video game in which he played a character — who met him before a concert but didn't want to stay for the show.

Whether his fans listen to his music or not, McCartney said, he appreciates them because their support allows him to do what he loves.

“Being able to play shows for this long over so many years is pretty rare in pop music,” McCartney said. “I’m just grateful.”

On Friday evening, McCartney will begin the All's Well Tour in Austin, Texas. The tour will visit 24 cities across the country, including Chicago.

McCartney said the tour would give him the opportunity to see for himself how fans respond to his music.

“I think the best is yet to come,” he said.

