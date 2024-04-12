Entertainment
Dynasties fought in Bollywood, will do it in HP: Kangana
Arriving in the tourist town of Manali, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, said she would fight dynastic politics in Himachal Pradesh.
She declared that development would be the main focus of the vote for her. New people and foreigners should be given a chance. In cinema too, I had to fight against dynasties. They (the INDIA bloc) are not able to decide on their candidate. They seem nervous and scared and no longer have any political problems. This is why they make irrelevant statements about women. We need an airport here for tourism, she said on the sidelines of the public meeting in her hometown.
She attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and said there was one papu in Delhi and another in Himachal.
He (Vikramaditya Singh) claims that I consume beef. Why is he not giving the proof, Kangana questioned.
There must have been some evidence with him, a photograph, restaurant bills or somewhere I was sitting. He's a liar, she said.
What can we expect from him when Rahul Gandhi says he wants to destroy Shakti, the Mandi candidate added. Vikramaditya says I am impure and should be purified in Himachal. Why does he feel like I'm impure? Because I carved out a place for myself in Mumbai without using my parents' name?, she added.
It is a happy day for me to serve the people of my country. I came here during my childhood and was fascinated by the beauty. People are social and innocent. I was successful in a cosmopolitan city, but I always thought of settling down in a picturesque place like Manali, away from the hustle and bustle, she said while speaking at a public meeting in Manali.
Vikramaditya hits back
In retaliation to Kangana's remarks, the minister said no politician from Himachal had ever used a language that she used.
Vikramaditya took to her social media handle hours after Ranaut's remarks.
The biggest disaster hit Mandi and Manali. She (Kangana) says she has a house in Manali. Did she ever visit Manali during the disaster? I was present, he said, and added, “We brought Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Manali. The chief minister briefed him about the situation at ground zero.
I have all my respects for you, but let me tell you that the people of Himachal are the least concerned about what you eat or drink in Mumbai. Talk about the issues related to your vision, what you did for people during the disaster and what you want to do for them in the future, the minister said.
State Congress chief Pratibha Singh has appealed to party workers to unite and contest the elections, saying the four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls on six Assembly seats are crucial to the victory of Congress.
Pratibha said the Congress was fighting a battle to protect democracy and the country was troubled by the dictatorship and anti-people policies of the BJP.
By misusing investigative agencies, the BJP is putting its opponents in jail. Congress is waging a great battle for justice against this injustice done to the country, she said.
Pratibha added that the BJP is stunned by the Congress manifesto and that is why the saffron party leaders were trying their best to mislead people by making absurd statements on the Congress manifesto.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/fought-dynasties-in-bollywood-will-do-it-in-hpkangana-101712864282938.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- America is bored of Trump. He will not win the elections
- PM Narendra Modi Interview: 'Opposition thinks NDA government will come back' | Latest news India
- Dynasties fought in Bollywood, will do it in HP: Kangana
- Consumers are “opting out” of ultra-fast fashion
- Singer-Songwriter Jesse McCartney Talks Starting a Family and Collaborating with Yung Gravy Jesse McCartney Talks New EP
- DU hockey returns to the NCAA Championship
- Google One will end VPN functionality later this year
- Turkey reportedly proposes new draft peace treaty to Zelensky and Putin Novaya Gazeta Europe
- Biden says US defense commitments to Japan, Philippines remain ironclad as he holds key meeting amid China tensions
- SHIB Partners with CDSA to Pioneer Blockchain Innovations Media & Entertainment
- Fashion no longer makes sense to me | News, Sports, Jobs
- Maximize your results with Google Ads automated bidding strategies