Dynasties fought in Bollywood, will do it in HP: Kangana

Arriving in the tourist town of Manali, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, said she would fight dynastic politics in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut (HT file)

She declared that development would be the main focus of the vote for her. New people and foreigners should be given a chance. In cinema too, I had to fight against dynasties. They (the INDIA bloc) are not able to decide on their candidate. They seem nervous and scared and no longer have any political problems. This is why they make irrelevant statements about women. We need an airport here for tourism, she said on the sidelines of the public meeting in her hometown.

She attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and said there was one papu in Delhi and another in Himachal.

He (Vikramaditya Singh) claims that I consume beef. Why is he not giving the proof, Kangana questioned.

There must have been some evidence with him, a photograph, restaurant bills or somewhere I was sitting. He's a liar, she said.

What can we expect from him when Rahul Gandhi says he wants to destroy Shakti, the Mandi candidate added. Vikramaditya says I am impure and should be purified in Himachal. Why does he feel like I'm impure? Because I carved out a place for myself in Mumbai without using my parents' name?, she added.

It is a happy day for me to serve the people of my country. I came here during my childhood and was fascinated by the beauty. People are social and innocent. I was successful in a cosmopolitan city, but I always thought of settling down in a picturesque place like Manali, away from the hustle and bustle, she said while speaking at a public meeting in Manali.

Vikramaditya hits back

In retaliation to Kangana's remarks, the minister said no politician from Himachal had ever used a language that she used.

Vikramaditya took to her social media handle hours after Ranaut's remarks.

The biggest disaster hit Mandi and Manali. She (Kangana) says she has a house in Manali. Did she ever visit Manali during the disaster? I was present, he said, and added, “We brought Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Manali. The chief minister briefed him about the situation at ground zero.

I have all my respects for you, but let me tell you that the people of Himachal are the least concerned about what you eat or drink in Mumbai. Talk about the issues related to your vision, what you did for people during the disaster and what you want to do for them in the future, the minister said.

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh has appealed to party workers to unite and contest the elections, saying the four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls on six Assembly seats are crucial to the victory of Congress.

Pratibha said the Congress was fighting a battle to protect democracy and the country was troubled by the dictatorship and anti-people policies of the BJP.

By misusing investigative agencies, the BJP is putting its opponents in jail. Congress is waging a great battle for justice against this injustice done to the country, she said.

Pratibha added that the BJP is stunned by the Congress manifesto and that is why the saffron party leaders were trying their best to mislead people by making absurd statements on the Congress manifesto.