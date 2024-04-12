From Aishwarya to Deepika Bollywood actors from the world of advertising

Bollywood has given us some beautiful actresses over time. Actresses who went from the world of advertising to the city of tinsel.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most glamorous actresses of the Indian film industry. She starred in a Coca Cola commercial which she directed with Aamir Khan. Later, she did a few more commercials and ramp shows even after her Miss World days. She later found success in Bollywood and became one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a fan following not only nationally but also globally. Time after time, she has proven through her acting prowess that she is one of the driving forces to reckon with in the film industry. Her films namely Ram Leela, Padmavat, BajiRao Mastani and others have received rave reviews from the audience, making her one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. But we all remember the phrase: Kya aap close-up karte hain? Deepika Padukone, who is currently a superstar, appeared in an ad film flaunting her beautiful smile.

Shiv Jyoti Rajput

Shiv Jyoti has already made her mark in the OTT domain with Special Ops 1.5 – The Himmat Story alongside Kay Kay Menon. Now the actress is making her big screen debut with Sonu Soods directorial Fateh and she will also be a part of Jahangir National University in the role of activist Shehla Rasheed. But before she made her big screen debut, Shiv Jyoti was known as the queen of advertising. She has been a prominent face of many notable advertisements like Ali Abbas Zafars Chings advertisement, Parachute Advanced Aloe vera, Biba India, Fiama and many more. She was the face of Head and Shoulders for 2 years. His charm in advertisements will now be seen on the big screen.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta endorsed this brand and played a student in her youth. With her pretty, bubbly image with dimples, how could she go unnoticed? Slowly, she made her mark in Bollywood and became a movie star.

Vidya Balan

Vidya starred in a Surf Excel commercial where she played the role of a mother of a child. She later starred in various commercials which brought her fame and gradually became one of the most phenomenal actresses in the Indian film industry.