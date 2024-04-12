Inside Gayle and Oprah's Unforgettable Girls' Trip to Japan

Oprah Daily

Of all the countries Oprah, Ava DuVernay, Kirby and I have traveled, Japan hasn't been checked off our bucket list until now. We traveled to four cities in eight days and saw sacred shrines and temples, ate delicious food, and of course, had to do at least one hike.

We wanted to take this trip because Japan is the type of destination that is full of cultural pride and heritage: you can hardly visit a place considered sacred without learning something about the history and values ​​of its people. Plus, we planned our trip around cherry blossom season (more on that below).

Yet the best part of traveling to this country, and any other, for me is the company. I get to see the world with my closest friend and my daughter by my side. Read my take on another successful girls trip below.

On our first night in Tokyo, we went to a hibachi-style restaurant where the chef serves your food hot off the grill and hands it to you on a paddle board. I was just amazed that the chef didn't need to write down your order and cooked on his knees on the table. Part of the experience was helping: Oprah and I got to help prepare the mochi for dessert, where we pounded the dough with a long mallet. Let’s just say we’ve worked up an appetite!

State of mind in Tokyo

Shibuya in Tokyo is the center of Japanese fashion and the streets are lined with boutiques and crowded with people. Looks familiar? It's called the Times Square of Japan. (And here I was thinking of getting away from the hustle and bustle.) Ava, Kirby and I walked the streets and did a little shopping. Ava, the filmmaker that she is, held her camera up high to get a better view as we walked through the crowd.

Without cherry blossoms

Our group traveled over 4,000 miles during cherry blossom season. We worked with travel guides and experts, and were told that the last week of March is the best time to experience peak growth. And yet, due to climate change, this was the first time in a long time that the cherry blossoms were late in blooming. Just our luck. We had a good sense of humor about it: it became a running joke to take photos of the cherry blossoms we saw in vases. Better than nothing!

Tea steeped in culture

I wasn't sure what to expect from a tea ceremony, but I know this wasn't it. During the private ceremony at Gokokuji Temple Teahouse, our host told us the cultural history while demonstrating the ceremonial preparation of tea making. A full ceremony can take up to four hours (although ours was an abbreviated version).

Temples, structures and shrines, oh my!

After Tokyo, the city we spent the most time in was Kyoto (we also visited Nagoya and Shima). Kyoto alone has hundreds of shrines and temples, and it got me thinking about how much Japanese culture preserves its history in its architecture. We couldn't help but take a photo every time we were near a building with elongated roofs.

Live local life

It would be rare to see the four of us together in a restaurant in the United States, but when our guide Simon, who is a member of Oprah's staff, suggested we try some real authentic Japanese cuisine, the type of food that 'he used to eat there when we were kids, we said we'd go there. It was so authentic that there were no forks served in the restaurant, and so Simon, who was always thinking, had brought some from the hotel so that Ava and I could eat with them (we weren't very good at using chopsticks) but dammit, dammit, it was worth stopping to eat.

A hike and a waterfall…



We'd be remiss to go to any interesting place on our vacation without taking advantage of the opportunity to go hiking (especially when we're traveling with Oprah). We arrived at the top and encountered a beautiful waterfall.

Sacred trees

We all know that Oprah loves trees, so continuing our hike in Kyoto, we had to visit a sacred tree and admire all of its splendor. Trees marked as sacred are wrapped in a mixture of straw and rope called santhem.

Spectacular food

This was one of the highlights of our trip. The owners of Yasaka at Park Hyatt Kyoto opened up just for us for lunch. The food was so good that I still remember the meal now: flounder, miso cod, truffleYum.

Moss garden

We visited Saihoji Temple, a famous moss garden in Kyoto. Just to think we almost didn't go because we had already seen so many beautiful places and thought it couldn't live up to the hype, but of course it did! I found it beautiful (time to update my screensaver!). We took a leisurely walk in the park.

Many, many doors

We visited Fushimi Inari Shrine, commonly known as the Temple of 10,000 Doors. We climbed up and through the large orange torii gates and finally arrived at the huge structure.

Pointed end

At the end of our trip, we passed through Osaka. Kirby and Oprah did some Japanese knife shopping. I decided not to buy it because I really don't cook much.

Cherry blossoms, part two

Finally, we ended up seeing just a bit of cherry blossoms in bloom on the very last day! There was a small group of them at the water's edge and we had to stop and take photos. This effectively ended our running joke of spotting flowers in vases, but we couldn't be happier to see the cherry blossoms for ourselves.