Israeli star Tsahi Halevi hypnotizes with a Bollywood vibe





Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, famous for his captivating performance in the hit series 'Fauda', recently showed his admiration for Hindi cinema in a heartwarming video captured by ANI. In the pictures, Halevi can be seen happily singing the beloved track 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam' from the timeless Bollywood classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', originally starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This is not the first time that Halevi has demonstrated his affection for Indian melodies. During his maiden trip to India in 2022, he had the pleasure of meeting esteemed personalities of the Indian film industry, including Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali and Vivek Agnihotri. His visit was not just an exchange of pleasantries; he took the opportunity to share his vocal talent with the public. At a rally in Delhi, he serenaded the crowd with the evergreen hit 'Yaara Teri Yaari' and charmed them with his rendition of 'Tamally Ma'ak'. Interestingly, Halevi's connection to Bollywood goes beyond her love for its music. Last year, he made his Bollywood debut alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film 'Akeli', directed by Pranay Meshram. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed his excitement, describing the adventure as a colorful journey into the world of Indian cinema. He praised the storyline and appreciated the camaraderie shared with the cast and crew, anticipating that “Akeli” would leave a lasting impact on the audience. To add to the excitement, Halevi's “Fauda” co-star, Amir Boutrous from Israel, also joined the cast of “Akeli”, strengthening the bond between the two entertainment industries. Through her enchanting rendition of a classic Bollywood tune and her enthusiastic foray into Indian cinema, Tsahi Halevi continues to bridge cultural divides, showcasing the universal language of art and entertainment.

