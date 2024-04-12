Nora Fatehi: Was Nora Fatehi 'bullied' in Bollywood? Actress says she was humiliated by male superstars and dealing with 'predators'





Nora Fatehi Speaks Out: Bullying and Mistreatment in the Industry

In a recent interview on the Ranveer Allahbadias podcast, Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi spoke candidly about the mistreatment she faced in the entertainment industry, especially from male superstars. She revealed instances of bullying, humiliation and negativity against her, highlighting the challenges she faces as a strong and outspoken woman in the industry. Fatehi expressed frustration with some people's behavior, saying: “They will say things behind your back, and you will know what they said, and they have the right to be bullies.” No one will question them. Despite such disrespect, she attributes her resilience to being perceived as intimidating and unpredictable.

The actress highlighted the resistance she faces for not conforming to the submissive stereotypes expected by some male stars, explaining: “Some people don't understand, they think, 'How come she?' Why not our daughter? A lot of things happen, and they get so angry, and also, a lot of them don't like my frankness.

Fatehi emphasized that she refuses to give power to anyone and stays true to herself. If I feel something is wrong, I will say so. But some people don't like it. Some people prefer quiet, submissive girls who look like they need work. I don't give this power to anyone, she said. Nora's refusal to be a victim

Regarding the negativity directed at her, Fatehi said: “They start bullying you, putting you down, talking bad about you. Despite these challenges, she maintains a strong stance and is unapologetically open about her experiences. People say stupid things about me all the time, she pointed out. Her friends are amazed by her ability to navigate the industry without falling prey to exploitation. She attributes this to her intimidating personality, saying, “Luckily I haven't had that situation, and I know why.” These people, whether they are stars or not, are ultimately predators. Professionally, Nora Fatehi has been actively involved in the film industry from a young age, showcasing her talent in recent projects like Vidyut Jamwal's 'Crakk' and Kunal Khemus' debut film 'Madgaon Express' .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/nora-fatehi-was-bullied-in-bollywood-actress-opens-up-about-being-humiliated-by-male-superstars-and-dealing-with-predators/articleshow/109233646.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos