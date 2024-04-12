Before He Was Infamous, OJ Simpsons Acting Helped Make Him Famous





Before OJ Simpson became synonymous with the sensational murder trial that captivated the nation in the mid-1990s, he was a football star turned Hollywood figure who played roles as varied as a astronautA comic detective and one false priest. His acting career began while he was still a star running back. As Simpson, who died Wednesday, said, he was waiting for the best deal he could get in the NFL when producers contacted him to ask if he could act. Of course I can try to act, he replied. He played small roles in a medical series and a western, but the lure of a screen career didn't seduce him until his first major film, The Klansman (1974), in which he appeared alongside Richard Burton and Lee Marvin, playing a man seeking to avenge his friend's death at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan.

Simpson told Johnny Carson in a interview On The Tonight Show in 1979, during production, the cast were casually discussing food when Elizabeth Taylor said that the best chili we had was at a restaurant called Chasens in West Hollywood.

Someone called, and within an hour and a half, a private jet brought a pot of chili from Chasens to Oroville, Calif., Simpson said in the interview. Two hours later we were eating chili and I said, I love this life. Simpson is part of a tradition of professional football players who forged second careers in Hollywood: famed fullback Jim Brown began acting in the 1960s, and Carl Weathers appeared in Rocky shortly after retiring Sport. Some of Simpson's most memorable roles came during his football career, including appearances in the miniseries Roots, the disaster film The Towering Inferno, and the space program thriller Capricorn One. He acknowledged that he was an inexperienced actor and that filmmakers weren't always thrilled to have him on board.

My reaction was less than enthusiastic, Capricorn One director Peter Hyams said in the 2016 documentary series OJ: Made in America, explaining that he thought there were other, more experienced actors who would have were better for the role. As Simpson's football career wound down in the late 1970s, he stepped up his game. He started his own production company, Orenthal Productions, which was involved in a number of TV movies starring Simpson, notably as a boxer who becomes a sort of guardian for the daughter of a dead heavyweight ( Goldie and the Boxer), a private detective involved in a smuggling operation (Cocaine and Blue Eyes) and the driver of a tour bus hijacked by kidnappers (Detour to Terror).

In The Naked Gun: from the police brigade files! (1988) and its sequels, he starred opposite Leslie Nielsen as a comically unlucky and often injured detective. The films gave Simpson many opportunities for physical comedy, in one case launch of a wheelchair on a baseball field. And yet the glamor of Hollywood, where he was far from a top player, didn't always match his high-flying NFL career, in which he was unquestionably a star.

In a interview In the 1980s, Simpson said that football had a clarity and immediate gratification that cinema lacked, saying: There was a winner and a loser right after the game ended.

When it's over, you've done a good job or you haven't done a good job, he continued. Now you know what, all this work I'm doing today, in this heat and wind, I had to wait for some asshole to come back on the show and tell me if I was good or not. He seemed to recognize his limitations, once saying, “No matter how many acting classes I took, audiences just wouldn't buy me in the role of Othello.” Simpson had recently filmed a television pilot for NBC called Frogmen, about a Navy SEAL team, when his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald L. Goldman were found brutally murdered in 1994 in Los Angeles, turning Simpson from a star into a murder suspect whose televised trial would reach a wider audience than the shows or films on his channel. Frogmen was never broadcast, but it became a topic of discussion during the trial. One of the detectives who investigated the case said that while searching the Simpsons' house, he seized a videotape of the television pilot because police had information that Simpson had been trained during that representation to use a knife as an instrument of stabbing or murder.

The trial effectively ended his career in Hollywood. Simpson was acquitted of murder charges, but was later found civilly liable for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Nearly a decade after the 1997 civil verdict, Simpson appeared in a more obscure and bizarre role: as the host of a prank show called Juiced, in which he worked at a fast-food drive-in or disguised himself as a homeless person. dude, using the slogan, You've been juiced! It aired on Pay Per View and ended up on DVD.

