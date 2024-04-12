Meet a child star whose father was once a Bollywood star, disappeared suddenly, disappeared for many years, now she is.





After many films during which Raj Kiran's career declined, he fell into depression and also faced domestic crises. In the early 2000s, Raj Kiran was admitted to the Byculla Mental Asylum in Mumbai. After that, the actor disappeared.

Being a Bollywood star has its pros and cons. While the celebrity life comes with many perks, it also comes with an equal amount of baggage. Many Bollywood actors achieve immense success, but suddenly fall from grace and are never able to regain their fame. Many even struggle to survive in this rapidly changing world. Today we are going to tell you about one of these actors. Raj Kiran was once a successful name in 80s Bollywood films, but now he is nowhere to be seen. But today we are here to talk about Raj Kiran's lesser known daughter Rishika Mahtani who chooses to stay away from the world of glitz and glamour. Rishika Mahtani is a small business owner of a jewelry brand named RishFine. She is married to Ravi Shah, who, according to her Instagram account, lives in Chicago. Rishika Mahtani always preferred to live away from the limelight, but she managed to attract several stares when she set out in search of her father Raj Kiran. The actor, known for playing the role of Ravi Verma in the hit 'Karz', has been typecast in the industry as a romantic lead. After many films in which Raj Kiran's career declined, he fell into depression and also faced domestic crises. In the early 2000s, Raj Kiran was admitted to the Byculla Mental Asylum in Mumbai. After that, the actor disappeared. His friend Deepti Naval, many years later, urged people via Facebook to help find him. Deepti said she heard somewhere that he drives a taxi in New York. In 2011, Rishi Kapoor said he overheard Raj's brother telling him that he was in a mental asylum in Atlanta. All these claims were later denied by Rishika Mahtani, who said the family was still looking for him. No one knows at the moment where the actor is. Rishika Mahtani is still diligently searching for her father but she is still living her life. The child star runs a successful business and is married to the man of her dreams. READ | Meet the actress who dated an Indian cricketer at the peak of his career, never married, is a single mother, quit acting, now…

