Maidaan exposes all the banality of recent Bollywood sports films
Amit Ravindernath Sharmas field is a painfully adequate film for much of its 181-minute running time. But it was revealed to me in the last 15 minutes, when the Indian football team faced a penalty against South Korea. They (South Korea) converted 99% of their penalties in this tournament, notes one commentator. The Indian goalkeeper is actually standing on one leg. The Indian coach coughs up blood. It's almost as if the filmmaker doesn't want to take any risks with the high stakes of the moment. You can almost imagine Sharma waltzing into a room and shouting Obstacles! I want more conflict! You can practically hear what everyone in the theater is thinking/feeling. Can they save this penalty? I have to admit I thought about it for a second too, but then the cynical side of my brain took over.
India are trailing by a goal here. It's the 1962 Asian Cup final, and we're almost at the end. The main man is the most fragile. The film cost Rs 100 crore to make. This is when the director delivers catharsis to his Bollywood audience. Do you really think India won't save this penalty? Of course they will, I thought. And they did, a minute later.>
One of the most disheartening things about the last decade in Hindi cinema is the way in which the sports film and the war film have become indistinguishable. I mean, sure, aside from the obvious differences (like one having a sport and the other having a war), the sentiment revolves around the same tricolor, dedicated politicians, broad-brush bureaucrats, training montages, gargantuan sets and an aging Bollywood leading man. the man at the heart of it all is doing his best.
Ajay Devgn is an interesting choice to play Syed Abdul Rahim, an outsider, who has always been mocked. Devgn of the late 90s and early 2000s (when he spelled his last name Devgan) would have gone to town with a role like this. But the Devgn of 2024 is too lazy, too bored, and too much of a shell of the person he was, to imbue anything real into his role. What is essentially a role based on the greatest coach Indian football has ever known, becomes another generic football manager whose only characteristics are: he smokes too much and distributes inspirational platitudes that one might find on the walls from any gym. The only scene that really moved me was when Rahim returns to the Indian Football Association after being banned and is seen groveling for his job. I don't know anything else, he told the amused bureaucrats, which could also be the confession of a formerly good actor, who has lost his way over the past fifteen years.>
There's the laughable supporting cast around Devgn, especially the antagonistic Gajraj Rao as Roy Chowdhury, a press baron who, it has been said, can dissolve governments with his rigid editorials; and Rudranil Ghosh as Shubhankar, a small-time bureaucrat, who also acts as Roy Chowdhurys' lackey. There's a confrontation scene early in the film between Rahim and Roy Chowdhury that is so simple and straightforward that I could literally hear director Sharma asking his screenwriters Ritesh Shah and Siddhant Mago to accelerate the central rift between these two characters . , after which Roy Chowdhury will choose Rahim as his nemesis.
The depiction of bureaucrats, except for one sincere man (Baharul Islam), is so caricatured that I felt embarrassed watching it. Is this the kind of dumbing down that the public needs to wake up to the institutional apathy towards football in India? Is this simplistic writing the product of much more insidious intentions, to feed the narrative of corrupt bureaucrats in the Nehruvian era (the film takes place between 1952 and 1962)? Is this why filmmakers have a free hand when depicting politicians and bureaucrats of a certain era, while excluding the rest?>
>
field This could have been interesting if the members of the football team had their own arc; unfortunately, all of them find themselves in the shadow of Rahim and his Looney Tunes adversaries. There are many familiar names from Bengal's golden generation of footballers, like PK Banerjee (played by rapper Chaitanya Sharma), Chuni Goswami (Amartya Ray) and Arun Ghosh (Aaman Munshi). However, no player exists in their own orbit, they are all simply meant to reflect the greatness of Devgns Rahim.>
The female characters of field are practically silent, Rahim's daughter does not have a single line after her first scene, we barely register her presence in the rest of the film. What's interesting is that the teenage version of the girl is played by Nitanshi Goel who broke out with her first lead role in Kiran Raos. Laapataa Ladies. Rahim's wife Saira, played by Priyamani, is either the comic relief for his less than adequate English skills (she says things like, I died in my English exam with 50%), the wife tenacious who calls football her husband's mistress, or exists to give a pep talk to her husband when he resigns himself to his fate. It's such a painfully one-dimensional way of looking at a character (let alone women) that it might make even the most entertainment-loving audience look up the Bechdel test.
Finally, nothing tells you about a filmmaker's lack of unique vision than the music or score he is able to coax from AR Rahman. The soundtrack of field released just a few days from Imtiaz Alis Amar Singh Chamkila, and the difference in flavor, the verve is within everyone's reach. Ali, despite his own limitations as a storyteller, at least has a distinct voice. Sharma manages to bring out Rahman at his most ineffective. None of the songs elevate a scene, nor are Sharmas' visuals particularly convincing in using a Rahman song in an innovative way.
There's a moment in the final game, when cinematographers Tushar Kanti Ray and Fyodor Lyass dive in with the camera to present the point of view of a player attacking his opponent. It's an incredible way to visualize football scenes in a Hindi sports film, but unfortunately, it's too little, too late. Just like administrators keen to raise the level of Indian football.>
field is an exhibition showing how safe and banal the Bollywood sports film has become.>
