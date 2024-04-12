Entertainment
According to writer Annie Hamilton, actor and musician Ben Ross is the kind of guy you want all to yourself
I'm not Ben Ross's best friend. He may be mine, but I know I won't be able to claim that title in his lifetime. There are too many of us. That would be unfair of me. I'm not sure where I stand in the queue – and I KNOW it's not a competition – but what I can say: I wish he was all mine.
I wish he was all mine because he's really good at it. He has a talent for being a good friend.
The greatest actors are often considered good listeners. I never understood what that means. The more we try to listen, the less we actually listen. Knowing Ben, I don't think true listening can be learned. Real listening requires investment; it requires sacrifices. Ben is a great actor, but most importantly, he is a dedicated investor in people: not just in his friends or peers, but in the world around him.
Ben went to the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama for a year (yes, just one year) – he had to drop out to join the Broadway company. Dear Evan Hansen in 2017. He launched the series' first national tour as the lead role, then made his film debut in Tick, tick… Boom! opposite Andrew Garfield on Netflix. Over the past year, Ben originated the lead role in a new musical by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown called The connector at the MCC Theater. He played Ethan Dobson, an Ivy-League graduate trying to climb the ranks at a downtown New York magazine in the mid-'90s.
Then yes. I fell in love with him first as an actor (when we met, I was simply a fan) – and then as someone I could learn from. Ben tells me when I'm behaving badly. He writes texts for me. He tells me when my tears are really just anger. He encourages me and he gives me hard truths.
What interests me most about Ben is his ability to stand out from his talent. Ben is one of the most nuanced, intelligent and soulful artists I have ever met; and yet, I don't think about his work when I'm with him. His humility and sense of humor allow all of us, his many fans and friends, to treat him as if he were our own.
And he was only really mine for an hour on FaceTime a few days ago. Below is our conversation.
Annie Hamilton: I record everything. We are recording now.
Ben Ross: We're recording now!
Hamilton: When I went to see theater growing up, I would watch the show and immediately start daydreaming about the actors as soon as they came off stage. Why were they going home? What were their apartments like? What were they facing in their personal lives? Could they be experiencing a breakup? So I'm wondering about your personal life during The connector– how that seeped into the role and how you incorporated what was happening in your life into the role.
Ross: I was also this person when I was younger, I wondered about the actors. How do they get home? I always imagined them all on the Upper West Side. When you do a musical like The connector, with the amount of singing I had to do there, the rest of my life kind of… collapsed into nothingness. Luckily, at this point, I have the kind of friends in my life who understand that during the rehearsal process, up until the previews and opening of the show, they're not going to see or hear about me much of me.
Hamilton: How was your head, not being able to see your friends? You are very sociable. Where was your head during the show?
Ross: A bit horrible during the day. It's incredibly isolating.
Hamilton: Ethan – the character you played – that role really lends itself to isolation, isolation.
Ross: Honestly, it's not even about that. It would be cool if I really went method and mixed my work and personal life… but in reality, my isolation came more from a physical need, more like that of an athlete. During The connector, I really wanted to do all the shows. I didn't want to get sick; I didn't want to lose my voice. I didn't want to mess around too much. It was the first time I created a role. So I wanted to have total and absolute control over my performance. I didn't want any unwanted variables to come into play. So part of it was just sitting quietly at home so my voice could be exactly what I needed it to be that day.
Hamilton: It's amazing, Ben. And honest. I believe you are specifically able to separate work from your personal life, perhaps better and more consistently than any other actor I know. Which is good, because you're working consecutively right now. You are about to start working on Gatsby.
Ross: Yeah. I'm starting rehearsals for Gatsby: an American myth which is a musical comedy from the novel Gatsby the magnificent with music written by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett. It will have its premiere at the American Repertory Theater this summer. I play Nick Carraway; I'm really excited about it.
Hamilton: What happened before the rehearsal?
Ross: I've been working intermittently in the show's workshops since spring 2023. So to finally see it come to fruition in a full production… it's a dream. The book was adapted by Martyna Majok. It is directed by Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh: three women at the top of their fields come together. It's the collaboration of the decade!
Hamilton: Seriously.
Ross: And Sandy Powell designs the disguises. I can't even believe it. The score is truly beautiful and unlike any music I have ever sung before, especially in a musical.
Hamilton: How is Nick? I haven't seen it again Gatsby in years.
Ross: Nick is a character that has been interpreted in many different ways over the years. What really excited me about our production was that from the beginning, the creative team wanted to portray Nick as a gay man who is at a crossroads in his life – leaving the war, leaving his twenties, search for purpose, security, love. , and excitement. I'm only at the beginning of my exploration, and it's already really exciting.
Hamilton: I pivot. Is there anything you wanted to talk about today that I haven't asked?
Ross: Well, I just know you were a music lover growing up.
Hamilton: I was not. I started listening to musicals three years ago and became obsessed. I wasn't allowed to see them grow up. My mother thought they were corny. And so I started with Tick, tick… Boom! It was the first musical that I fell in love with.
Ross: Perhaps we should also say that this is how we met.
Hamilton: Um, that's not how we met.
Ross: You came to me! At this screening!
Hamilton: Wait. What did I say?
Ross: You said, “Hi. My name is Annie. We have a lot of mutual friends. I just looked Tick, tick… Boom! last night, and you were wonderful. I could show you RIGHT NOW I was texting my manager this morning. And then you pulled out your text messages with your manager and showed them to me. SO Tick, tick… Boom! This was our starter.
Hamilton: Really? I thought I made that crazy opening line, but I guess that came later.
Ross: It was the first day, baby.
Hamilton: Very good. All right. I like Tick, tick… Boom! And you look amazing in it. And for some reason, I thought being your fan was the best way to become your friend. I'm going to ask you a series of questions that I shouldn't ask to conclude. So give me hell.
Ross: I'm ready.
Hamilton: What kind of person scares you the most in this world?
Ross: Social climbers.
Hamilton: What is your favorite memory of you in a bath?
Ross: Two nights ago I was in the bath and accidentally spilled candle wax all over my body. I rather liked that.
Hamilton: Are you a loser?
Ross: Yeah.
Hamilton: Are you a mysterious person?
Ross: No.
Hamilton: What was the shittiest time of your life?
Ross: The summer after my freshman year college.
Hamilton: How did you get out of it?
Ross: I clung to people who were nice to me.
Hamilton: Fuck yeah. What is your worst habit?
Ross: Uhhh…I want to go somewhere really deep here. But there are just hours left on my phone. Unfortunately, this is the answer.
Hamilton: In good health!
Ross: I mean, I wasted days. Like months of my life probably.
Hamilton: Being a phone freak is the only thing that comforts me these days. OK, how can I remember you?
Ross: Well, that story about how you came to me is, I think, something I would have done when I had more confidence. I had it when I was younger, then it went away in my early 20s. When you came to me, I said to myself, “I can be an adult who has the seriousness to go up to someone he respects and tell them straight up that I respect them.”
Hamilton: I mean, I have to control that impulse. But for you, it was definitely worth it. I read the play.
Ross: You did it. I see the way you respond to that desire in your heart, and it never seems malicious, it never seems manipulative. It's out of passion. I think it's a beautiful thing.
Hamilton: It's a problem to love so many people. How often are you embarrassed?
Ross: Not very often.
Hamilton: That's actually true for you. Now I need to tell you about my personal life so I'm going to stop recording.
Ross: It looks good.
Hamilton: I love you!
Ross: I love you too, but we're not hanging up yet.
