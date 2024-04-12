Here's what's happening and when at the 2024 Long Beach Grand Prix – Press Telegram





It's hard to be bored at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Some will say it's impossible. And it's obvious once you know everything this three-day event has to offer. There are multiple races, tests and qualifications for motorsport enthusiasts. There is a lifestyle exhibition for those who want to discover the latest automobile-related products. There are plenty of options for eating, drinking, and even dancing for those who want to party. There is even a children's zone for families. Related: Still need tickets for the 2024 Long Beach Grand Prix? Here's how much they cost And there is much more. So yes, you won't be short of entertainment options. To help you understand all this, below is a Grand Prix event schedule. Thursday April 18 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame ceremony, on South Pine Avenue, across from the Convention Center.

6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.: Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets. Friday April 19 7:30 a.m.: Doors open.

7:45-8:15 a.m.: GT America practice #1.

9 a.m.-10 a.m.: IMSA practice n°1.

10:15 a.m.-10:35 a.m.: IndyCar Historic Test #1.

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: GT America practice #2

12:15 p.m.-12:35 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks training no. 1.

12:50 p.m.-2:20 p.m.: IMSA practice n°2.

2:50 p.m.-4:05 p.m.: Practice No. 1 of the IndyCar series.

4:25 p.m.-4:40 p.m.: GT America qualifying.

5 p.m.-5:50 p.m.: IMSA qualifying.

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: autograph session for all IndyCar series drivers

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Super Drift Challenge n°1.

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Fiesta Friday, with Ape Drums, on the Long Beach Performing Arts Center plaza.

8:30 p.m.: Doors close. Saturday April 20 7:30 a.m.: Doors open.

7:40 a.m.-8:00 a.m.: IndyCar Historic Test No. 2.

8:25 a.m.-9:25 a.m.: Practice No. 2 of the IndyCar series.

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: IMSA autograph session.

10:40 a.m.-11 a.m.: Historic IndyCar Challenge race n°1.

11:25 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: IndyCar Series and Fast 6 qualifying.

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: IMSA pre-race.

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar Grand Prix.

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks race n°1.

4:45 p.m.-5:25 p.m.: GT America Race n°1.

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Super Drift Challenge n°2.

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: All Star Jam concert with Gretchen Wilson, Eddie Montgomery, David Lee Murphy and Sixwire on the Long Beach Performing Arts Center plaza.

8:30 p.m.: Doors close. Sunday April 21 7:30 a.m.: Doors open.

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warm-up.

10:45 a.m.-11:05 a.m.: Historic IndyCar Challenge Race No. 2.

11:10-11:20 a.m.: Acura NSX hot laps.

11:25-11:40 a.m.: Mothers Exotic Car Parade.

11:45 a.m.-12:35 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series pre-race.

12:35 p.m.: Pilots, start your engines!

12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Race n°2.

4:20 p.m.-5 p.m.: GT America Race n°2.

5:30 p.m.: Doors close.

