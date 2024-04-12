Musical entertainment on offer for Peninsula this weekend

Musical entertainment, artistic walks and plays will highlight the Peninsula this weekend.

• “Metal Blues” continues its tour with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a 1:30 p.m. matinee Sunday through April 28 at Key City Public Theater, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets range from $18 to $53 per person and can be purchased at the box office at 360-385-5278 or online at www.keycity publictheatre.org.

• A reception is scheduled for the Olympic Peninsula High School Crafts and Creative Arts Show Friday at 5 p.m. in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

The exhibit, which will be on display through April 28, features 27 pieces selected from student submissions from Sequim, Quilcene and Crescent high schools.

The gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

• Kathryn Claire and Margot Merah will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cider House, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Whidbey Island singer-songwriter Timothy Hull will open the show.

Tickets are $20 per person online at https://www. ticketstorm.com/e/29630/t or $25 at the door.

• “Tales from the hedgerows” starring William Kennedy Hornyak, is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The show is sponsored by the Story People of Clallam County.

Tickets, priced at $20 per person, are available by calling the box office at 360-683-7326 or online at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

•Curtis and LorettaMinnesota-based folk singer-songwriters, will play Sunday at 3 p.m. for concerts in the woods at the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center, 923 Hazel Point Road, Coyle.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20.

• Second Saturday Art Walk

PORT ANGELES — There will be a reception for Carol Marshall from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday during the second Saturday Art Walk in Port Angeles.

Marshall's nature photographs are on display at the Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles, through the end of April.

• The community choir of Port Townsend and East Jefferson County will perform Robert Ray's gospel mass and Americana songs in two concerts this weekend.

The choir will sing at 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St., Port Townsend, and again at 3 p.m. Sunday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 45 Redeemer Way, Chimacum.

Tickets for either concert are $15 and are available at www.brown papertickets.com or at the door.

• “Sing in the rain” will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday at OTA's Elaine and Robert Caldwell Main Theater at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for quizzes and prizes.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available by calling the box office at 360-683-7326 or online at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

• “Nonsense” will begin a two-week run with shows at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place

Ludlow Village Players' production of the musical will be on stage until April 21.

Tickets are $19 per person and are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

•Mia Torres will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

No cover charge.

• Stéphanie-Anne Johnson will perform at 7:30 tonight at Field Arts and Events Hall, 201 W. Front St.

Tickets are $15-$25 per person and can be purchased at www.fieldhall events.com.

• Kevin Magner will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Spirts Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

No cover charge.

•Mel Dalton will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Spirts Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

No cover charge.

• The Stardust Big Band will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Tickets are $12 per person, $10 for Elks members.

• “The big year” will be presented Friday at 6 p.m. in the Rainshadow Room at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

The 2011 comedy stars Steve Martin, Jack Black and Owen Wilson as bird watchers competing to spot the most species.

The free screening is hosted by the North Olympic Library System, Dungeness River Nature Center and the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribal Library in celebration of BirdFest.

For more information or to register, visit www.nols.org/birdfest.

• Shredding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is full, will be held Saturday at the Port Townsend branch of 1st Security Bank, 734 Water St., Port Townsend.

Participants can bring up to 10 boxes or bags of paper that can contain paper clips, staples, Acco fasteners (those metal pins in cardstock folders), binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes and cardboard folders.

Organizers cannot accept x-rays, actual photographs, protective sheets and transparencies, or anything covered in plastic, three-ring binders, computer data binders, newspapers or magazines.

• No more shredding from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is full, will be held Saturday at the Steve Methner State Farm office, 611 E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Proceeds will benefit the Back to School Fair sponsored by Lutheran Community Services and the Port Angeles School District in August.

• Second Saturday garden walks will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fifth Street Community Garden, 328 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

The walks, led by Clallam County Master Gardeners, will continue through September 9.

Participants will receive tips on vegetable and berry gardening, learn what problems are likely to appear this month, learn what control measures exist for common pests and diseases, and receive timely gardening tips.

For more information, call Washington State University Extension at 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/mg.

• Washington Old-Time Fiddlers Association will host a jam session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 525 Fifth Ave., Sequim.

Artists using other acoustic instruments, such as guitars, bases, mandolins, autoharps, ukuleles, dulcimers, and percussion instruments, are welcome.

The jam session is free, although donations to support the district's scholarship program are welcome.

• Friends of the Jefferson County Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Hagen Building adjacent to the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The sale offers used books, audiobooks, DVDs and music CDs.

All proceeds benefit the library district.

• Friends of the Sequim Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friends Store at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

The sale features books on gardening, fly fishing and the works of John Gardner.

• Ask a master gardener plant clinic. will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Humphrey Room of the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The library hosts the plant clinic on the second Saturday of each month until October 12.

Prior to this week's clinic, at 12:30 p.m., Master Gardener Dianna Wiklund will present “WSU Garden Know-How: All about Growing Potatoes.”

During the clinic, master gardeners will be available to answer questions about selecting plants suitable for the environment, composting, insect infestations and unknown plant-damaging pathogens.

For more information, email [email protected].

• Counter dance to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles.

Joe Michaels will call and music will be provided by Sound Crossing.

The donation requested is $10 per person, $5 for young people under 18.

•Comedy eveninghosted by Carole Freeman, will take place Saturday at 8 p.m. at Bourbon West, 125 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The show features stand-up comedians Xander Beltran and Simon Kaufman.

Tickets are $15 per person online at www.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

• Crescent Bay The Lions Club will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sundays at the Lions Clubhouse, 181 Holly Hill Road, each week until June 16.

The menu includes made-to-order eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, choice of pancakes, French toast or biscuits, gravy and drinks.

The meal costs $12 per person, $10 for seniors and $8 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds support scholarships for Crescent High School seniors, holiday food baskets, cups for the needy and other community projects.





