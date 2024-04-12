Cosmia Opera Collective reinvents opera

Move over, Verdi, there is a new generation in opera. The Cosmia Opera Collective brings student works to life, including those of historically marginalized composers.

According to Bienen sophomore Cecilia Olszewski, who founded the collective this year with a grant from the Office of Undergraduate Research, it allows students to advocate for their work themselves. She said their work often combines modernity and antiquity.

“The idea of ​​contemporary opera is to revitalize and bring life back to a genre that many people consider dead, and opera is not dead,” Olszewski said. “Opera isn’t going anywhere. Opera is constantly evolving, but it will never die as an art form.

The collective's first show, “Consecrated,” which was performed at the Ryan Opera Theater on March 30, follows the Virgin Mary and Mary Magdalene after they died and found themselves in “the purgatory of a teenage girl's bedroom.”

The characters reflect on the biblical events they witnessed and their relationship with Jesus – someone who “took everything from them.”

Bienen sophomore Isabel Yang, who played the role of the Virgin Mary, said she struggled to find her place in a historically white-dominated classical field. She added that accessibility to music was a priority for the collective, which also offered free entry to the “devoted”.

“I had really only sung purely operatic roles, and it was a mixture of styles,” she said. “It wasn't purely classical, although much of it was. It was just a really new experience.

A student-organized seminar produced the show this spring, and students had the opportunity to earn course credit. Former students also participated in “dedicated” activities.

Seth Lauver (Bienen '23), who played vibraphone for the show, said one of the goals of the Cosmia Opera Collective is to support young musicians with diverse perspectives.

“It’s actually a bit of a discourse in the classical music community that no one ever plays music by living composers,” Lauver said. “They are always people who have been dead for hundreds of years.”

The show also starred Azalea Twining, a freshman at Columbia University, as Mary Magdalene. Cosmia flew Twining using an alumni fund from the Luna Composition Lab — a program that provides mentorship to young composers — where Twining and Olszewski met.

Olszewski said the Luna Composition Lab and Wildflower Composers Summer Festival were crucial to finding her community in spaces geared toward female and gender-nonconforming musicians.

“I had these two very strong pillars supporting me when I entered college into this male-dominated space,” she said. “That’s the main reason why I feel so confident in this idea of ​​self-advocacy, because of that upbringing.”

The collective will release a 40-minute recording of “Consecrated” by the end of the month on Vimeo and YouTube.

Yang said the Cosmia Opera Collective hopes to continue supporting student-led and staged performances. She added that she is considering another student-organized seminar in collaboration with Bienen's undergraduate opera company.

“I really want to be a part of contemporary music, contemporary operas that really shape and change the definition of the genre itself and that new audiences can appreciate,” she said.

