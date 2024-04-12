Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton April 12-14, 2024





When: Until April 14; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: Zurin Villanueva electrifies as rock icon Tina Turner in this darkly entertaining musical comedy centered on legendary singers' rise to fame and spirituality. Classic tunes such as River Deep-Mountain High, Proud Mary, Better Be Good To Me, (Simply) The Best, Whats Love Got to Do With It and We Dont Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), among others, are performed in a exciting by Villanueva in Turners. signature style, even during the mini-knockout concert after the curtain rises. The action as a whole is dramatically fueled by the trauma Turner experienced following her abusive marriage to Ike Turner (a cleverly vicious and volatile Deon Releford-Lee) and her emotionally scarred relationship with her dismissive and uncaring mother, Zelma (a Roz fabulously stern, sassy and stubborn). White). Notable performances include Carla R. Stewart as Turner's grandmother Gran Georgeanna, Gigi Lewis as Turner's sister Alline, Sarah Bockel as Rhonda, Turner's confidante Dylan S .Wallach as Turner's visionary British manager, Roger Davies, and John Battagliese as Turner's future husband, Erwin Bach. Additionally, Ari Groover shares the lead role with Villanueva. Cost: $29 to $119 More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org 2. New beginnings When: Until April 14; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday Or: Victoria Theater, 138 N. Main St. Dayton Details: Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland selected the repertoire for this performance. Selections include George Balanchines Valse-Fantaisie (music by Mikhail Glinka), Adam Houglands Cold Virtues (music by Philip Glass) and the world premiere of Raglands In Pieces (music by Max Richter). These selections provide insight into his vision for the next generation of the historic company. Cost: $5-$88.50 More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org 3. University of Daytons Glass Center Community Open House When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday April 13 Or: Roger Glass Arts Center, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton Details: Tour the new space and enjoy an afternoon of visual arts and creative performances from the Common Good Players, World Music Choir, University of Dayton Dance Ensemble, University of Dayton Faculty Woodwind Trio, Dayton Ballet and many others. Cost: Free More information: 937-229-5000 or visit udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts/glass-center-events.php Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 4. The Cleverlys When: 8 p.m. Saturday April 13 Or: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown Details: The Cleverlys are returning to the Sorg Opera by popular demand. The offbeat Americana group, which has been described as a litter of puppies fathered by Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton and Spinal Tap, is known for its bluegrass covers of popular songs presented with a distinctive comedic twist. Nothing is off limits, from Radiohead and Beck to Destinys Child and Black Eyed Peas. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Advance tickets are $25 reserved seats, $30 premium seats and $35 super premium seats. More information: 513-428-5529 or sorgoperahouse.org 5. Paul Reiser When: 7 p.m. Saturday April 13 Or: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd. Troy Details: Enjoy an evening of comedy with the actor, television writer, author and comedian best known for his Emmy-nominated role in the hit 1990s NBC comedy Mad About You, which he co-created and in which he starred with Helen Hunt. He currently stars as Dr. Sam Owens in the Netflix drama Stranger Things. Cost: $20 to $65 More information: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com 6. Woof Walk When: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday April 13. Tours will depart at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Or: Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton Details: Humans and their sociable dogs can come to the cemetery for a historic tour through the beautiful Woodland Gardens. SICSA will be on site with information on their organization. Cost: Free but registration required. More information: 937-228-3221 or woodlandcemetery.org 7. Spring in Health 5K When: 2 p.m. Sunday April 14 Or: Kettering College, 3737 Southern Blvd., Kettering Details: This run is a fundraiser for The Big Brother Big Sisters Miami Valley and the Kettering Health Young Professionals group. Parcel collection begins at noon. Cost: $30 More information: runsignup.com 8. Dayton Grilled Cheese Festival When: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday April 12 Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: Attention foodies! This inaugural event brings together more than 20 vendors offering their version of grilled cheese. Cost: FREE ENTRANCE More information: Yellowcabfoodtrucks.com 9. The Chimera When: Until April 18: 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m. Friday; 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., Sat.-Sun. ; 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Or: Neon Films, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: Josh OConnor (The Crown) and Isabella Rossellini star in this new fantasy/fantasy comedy about lost love hailed as particularly magical by Hollywood Reporter. Cost: $6.50 to $10.50 More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com 10. Spring wine tasting and food pairing When: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday April 14 Or: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: Taste seven wines from Germany and surrounding areas accompanied by small bites to savor. Cost: $45 More information: daytongermanclub.org

