The 15 Best Comedies of All Time (Bollywood)

Light, camera, action! But wait, let's back up a bit and insert some laughter into the mix, shall we? Bollywood, the world of bright colors, melodious songs and dramatic twists, is also home to some of the funniest films ever made. Bollywood comedies have carved a place in the hearts of audiences, providing much-needed doses of laughter therapy. Let's go get a bite to eat!

Hera Pheri (2000)

Hera Pheri is a cult classic that continues to tickle the funny bone with its absurd plot, memorable characters and iconic catchphrases. Hera Pheri's characters, such as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Raju and Shyam, remain etched in the history of Indian cinema.

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Laughter is the best medicine, especially when prescribed by Munna Bhai and his trusty sidekick, Circuit. The heartwarming comedy follows the misadventures of a goon-turned-doctor as he navigates the world of medicine with unconventional methods and infectious charm.

Come on (2007)

Get ready for a wild adventure with Dhol, a madcap comedy that follows four friends on a quest for fortune and love. From mistaken identities to hilarious misunderstandings, this film is a blast of laughs from start to finish that will leave you speechless.

Welcome (2007)

Welcome to the world of chaos, confusion and comedy, courtesy of the duo Majnu and Uday Shetty. This hilarious comedy of errors takes you on a roller coaster ride through the underworld, complete with eccentric characters, scandalous situations and unforgettable punchlines.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Enter the haunted haveli of laughter with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a comic thriller that is both chilling and heartbreaking. Akshay Kumar shines as a skeptical psychiatrist trying to unravel the mysteries of a possessed mansion, while Vidya Balan adds her own brand of charm to the mix.

Bheja Fry (2007)

Who would have thought that a simple dinner could turn into a real laugh riot? “Bheja Fry” serves up a delicious dish of humor with Vinay Pathak’s impeccable portrayal of a bumbling tax inspector who unwittingly becomes the life of the party. With its witty storyline and brilliant performances, this film is a recipe for laughs.

Golmaal: Unlimited Fun (2006)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, a thrilling comedy that lives up to its name. With a stellar cast led by Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, this film is a wild ride through misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and chaos.

Hungama (2003)

What happens when you mix love, lies and a lot of confusion? You get Hungama, a laugh riot that explores the hilarious consequences of mistaken identities and tangled relationships. With a stellar cast and a generous helping of comedic time, this film is pure comedy gold.

The End (2007)

Get ready for some dhamaal with this comedy that follows four clumsy friends on a quest for hidden treasure. From slapstick humor to outrageous stunts, Dhamaal delivers laughs galore, making it a must-watch for comedy lovers.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

The gang is back for another round of hilarity in Phir Hera Pheri, the sequel to the beloved comedy classic. As Baburao, Raju and Shyam find themselves in yet another mess, this film delivers laughs by the truckload, proving that lightning can indeed strike twice.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

Who knew the sales world could be so loud? “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” puts a comedic spin on the corporate world, following a young man's journey from simple salesman to unlikely hero. With Ranbir Kapoor's endearing performance and sharp humor, this film is a hidden gem worth discovering.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

If there is one film that deserves the crown of the ultimate Bollywood comedy, it is Andaz Apna Apna. Starring the dynamic duo of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as two lovable idiots vying for the affections of a wealthy heiress, this film is a riot of slapstick comedy, hilarious misunderstandings and unforgettable one-liners.

Andhadhun (2018)

Who says comedy can't be dark and twisted? Andhadhun turns traditional Bollywood comedy on its head with the story of a blind pianist who unwittingly finds himself embroiled in a web of murder and deceit. With its clever twists and dark humor, this film is a roller coaster of laughs and gasps.

Khosla's nest! (2006)

When a middle-class man's dream of owning land is shattered by a conniving real estate mogul, he enlists the help of his motley crew of family members to foil the villain. “Khosla Ka Ghosla!” is a heartwarming comedy that celebrates the indomitable spirit of the common man with laughter and love.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983)

The film is a dark satire on Indian politics and corruption. The story revolves around two friends who try to protect themselves from gangsters, the mafia and politicians. The characters are extremely funny and Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani's performances will definitely make you laugh. The climax includes a stage recreation of the Mahabharata, probably the funniest scene in the history of Hindi cinema.