Juliette should be a dream role. For a black actor tackling Shakespeare, it can be a nightmare | Nina Bowers

IIt's a young actor's worst nightmare: landing the role of a lifetime and then finding yourself thrust into a vitriolic media frenzy. Over the past two weeks, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers has been the target of intense and hateful backlash after being cast in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet, alongside Tom Hollands Romeo. The critical comments made about her casting are undeniably racist, colorist, and misogynistic, and they have highlighted how difficult it can be to be a dark-skinned Black woman in the public eye.

Last summer I played Rosalind in a production of As You Like It, a dream role. This comes with a huge responsibility, and I can't imagine also being faced with what Francesca had to go through recently. I also, as a light-skinned mixed race woman, have not suffered the same experiences. Casting has become a political act in film, theater and television, and the online discussions that follow casting announcements can become seeds of hatred that mainly benefit social media companies, generating comments and clicks. Actors become the faces of these online controversies, and even if they suffer the consequences, social media companies are never held responsible for the abhorrent comments fueled by their sites.

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in 2023. Photograph: Dave Benett/Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

Casting is increasingly taking center stage in public conversations about theater. We no longer talk about where a play takes place, but about who will play the main roles. Casting decisions have become central to the staging of contemporary productions of classic plays and are even more important than the director's concept. This applies to the star-studded celebrity casting that has become the norm in the West End, as well as the casting of new talent who challenge the perceived identities of canonical characters. When we focus on the latter, it can expose actors from marginalized backgrounds. Without a high-profile CV, their casting is reduced exclusively to their identity. This fuels accusations of symbolism and woke-washing. Welcome to the culture wars.

There is another important player in these controversies, who is often excluded from the discussions. His name is William Shakespeare and he played the role of England. The way we fill out Shakespeare's plays seems to be a heuristic for how we view English in the national psyche. Shakespeare's productions are a mirror of the times. The all-male Elizabethan companies gave way to women on stage; The black-faced Othellos were replaced by actors of color. Now we expect racially blind casting and racially conscious casting of characters. The vitriol suffered by Amewudah-Rivers is a prime example of how the question of who plays who in a Shakespeare production can become code for the deconstruction or salvation of English traditions.

I encountered this tension when myself and my friend and writing partner Philip Arditti were cast in a racist production of Henry V at Shakespeare's Globe. Henry V is perhaps Shakespeare's simplest story. plays that deal with the ups and downs of the British crown. Set during the Hundred Years' War with France, it follows King Henry, a former party boy who makes history himself on the battlefield of Agincourt and returns home victorious despite his relatively small army. Phil and I, both strangers to Britishness in different ways, found ourselves on stage every night playing soldiers fighting for an England we couldn't define. Was this progress? This question has gnawed at us all along, shining a light on our wider experiences of living and working in England today. We talked about microaggressions in the rehearsal room, the citizenship process, and whether to stick to our native accents or convert to Received Pronunciation.

The result of these conversations was a historical piece of our own: English kings killing foreigners. It is a dark comedy about casting controversy and English cultural identity. We hope that by sharing our experiences we can contribute to the discourse around Shakespeare and England in a way that takes the focus away from the actors on stage and puts it back where it belongs: the wounds that still fester on the battlefield that is Shakespeare.

Hundreds of actors have signed an open letter calling on the Jamie Lloyd Company, which is staging this new production of Romeo and Juliet, to ensure Francesca Amewudah-Rivers is properly supported, and the production company said its actors would be protected at all costs. This must go beyond lip service. It is essential that marginalized people are protected and supported in the workplace. This is surely something that should be part of what being Britishness entails.