Imagine you were born in 1899. Imagine living through the invention of the Model T, the jet airplane, the liquid fuel rocket, and the computer chip. Now imagine thinking back to all this in 1965 and writing, as if with a shrug, “How quickly will we ever appear?”

It takes a rare turn of mind to survive such dizzying decades and then summarize them with perfect nonchalance, but much of Anni Albers' greatness lies in her ability to remain unfazed and continue doing her thing, year after year. Not that she is afraid of innovation; Her thing happened to be weaving, an art form that, by her own calculations, had not changed fundamentally since the Stone Age.

Critics choose a few key words from Albers: clean, precise, mathematical. I would like to suggest scary. Her work arouses the suspicion that beauty is simple and we've all been thinking about it too much. None of the shapes or colors in Pasture (1958), a small plot composed mainly of red and green threads, would be out of place on a roll of Christmas wrapping paper. The trick is for each component to persist long enough that any change feels like an event; The red and green checkerboard changes to green on black, then green on black but with stutters of white and red. The designs fan out horizontally, but every so often a pair of twisted vertical threads (this is called a gauze weave) make their way out of the grid. An invisible logic, mysterious but never precious, presides. Most visual art speaks to the viewer. The pasture looks straight through you, to a distant, quiet future in which primordial beauty is all that remains.

Development in Rose I (1952).Artwork by Anni Albers / Courtesy of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation / ARS, 2024

Albers was in her early 20s when she began studying arts and crafts at Bauhaus, the German school that was to elegant, enlightened conciseness what West Point is to beachcombing. Painting, her first choice, was no longer on the table, so she ended up in the textiles department, along with most of the other students. In 1933, the year the Nazis forced the school to close, she and her husband, Josef Albers, fled to Black Mountain College, North Carolina, and eventually settled in Connecticut, where she would remain until his death, in 1994. The question cited at the top comes from his book On Weaving, still a sacred text for fiber artists and, like most sacred texts, prone to harsh, sometimes crazy, commandments. Color should be of third importance to weavers, after the texture and character of the yarn, isn't that obvious? Pre-Columbian weavings are famous for their lucid and abstract flatness. All but a few medieval European tapestries are sent to art hell for the sin of trying to look too much like paintings.

Whatever you think of the dethroning of paints in recent decades, it has given way to worthy textile manufacturers. Albers is one of his 2018 Tate retrospectives that has garnered praise, even if his place in the current fiber renaissance is not as comfortable as one might assume. Weaving Abstraction in Ancient and Modern Art, a little marvel currently on display at the Met, left me with the feeling that his work has little in common with that of the other great weavers of the 20th century, none of the improvisatory fantasy of Lenore Tawney or Olga's sculptural punch. by Amaral. Judging by the Mets samples, Albers doesn't look like the Pre-Columbians either. (In some of the Inca weavings shown here, the color is clearly First of all in importance.) More than anyone else in the series, she wallows in constraint; his work is exquisite without being entirely exuberant. The second you see a Sheila Hicks you are invited to gape, but an Albers like Development in Rose I (1952) comes across as a grid of pinkish and greenish wires, nothing more. But out of nothing comes abundance of bread and fish. The textures keep multiplying: this time, the gauze weave has the grimacing firmness of surgical stitching, while some of the paler pink threads have a beautiful softness and shimmer. I don't get intoxicated by this textile, but I couldn't get exhausted looking at it, any more than I could get exhausted looking at it.

You dream of painting but are sent away, under sexist pressure, to become a weaver. You spend the next forty years proving that you are as good at creating art as anyone in the world and, almost as improbably, the world admits that you are right. Your textiles are in the spotlight with an exhibition at MoMA in 1949 you wrote the entry Weaving, Hand in the Encyclopdia Britannica in 1963, then, at the end of the sixties, with more than a quarter of a century left to live, you abandoned weaving for printmaking .

The obvious question in Anni Albers: In Thread and On Paper, an exhibition at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin that deals primarily with the second half of her career, is: Why? Physical frailty must have been a factor, but when I spoke to Fritz Horstman, the exhibition curator and education director of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundations, he didn't rule out mundane ambition. Give an artist a MoMA exhibits and shells need a larger work and printmaking, as Albers once said, allows for wider exposure and ownership of the work. As a result, recognition comes more easily. That's true, but it's still disappointing, especially when you think that fiber art has had enough trouble without fiber artists adding something to it. This might explain why Alberss's prints are sometimes considered tamer than his textiles. There's a powerful reverse bias at work, similar to the one that irked Bob Dylan's fans after he went electric: what to do when a great artist turns to a more traditional, less conscious art form authentic ?

The right answer in both cases is of course to get over yourself. Albers lost a lot by doubling her draws, but she won at least that much. Color, for example. The Do I screen print from 1973, with its hundreds of shimmering pink and yellow parallelograms and triangles, resembles the taste of ripe citrus fruits. (It kind of looks like citrus, and notice the orange peel around the border.) As with the Alberss weavings, an almost pattern controls which shape goes where, but the mixing of textures is gone; This is not an image you want to pass your hands over. Your gaze does the work for him. As I tried to stare at one of the triangles, I realized that I couldn't do it for more than a fraction of a second. I kept slipping one way or another, until the overdose of pink and yellow made me cry. The old formal hierarchy has changed, but the new one is just as strict; form emphasizes color as color emphasized texture. Something similar could be said about Homage to the Square, the endless series that Josef had begun twenty years earlier, around the time he began teaching at Yale. The difference is that Annis's prints rarely make you feel like you're back in a classroom. The only task is to enjoy it.