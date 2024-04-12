Actor assault case: Survivor alleges violation of his fundamental right during plea before HC





Kochi: In a major development in the controversial actor's assault case, the survivor has approached the Kerala High Court, alleging violation of her fundamental right after an investigation upheld unauthorized access to the memory card, crucial evidence in the case.

The investigation revealed that the memory card had been accessed three times. Actor Dileep is one of the accused in this case. In 2023, the High Court ordered the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge to conduct a fact-finding probe into the allegations raised by the survivor in the 2017 actor's sexual assault case regarding access unauthorized copying and transfer of visuals from the memory card and USB key relating to the incident while in the custody of the court. The survivor alleged that the fact-finding investigation was conducted in secret, denying her even the opportunity to participate. The survivor alleged that after the investigation was completed, she was even denied a copy of the investigation report and was forced to approach the court to obtain it. It is alleged that the survivor was not provided with the investigation report and witness statements, which shows dishonesty on the part of the investigating authorities. The survivor approached the Court with two requests, the first seeking copies of the statements of those interviewed during the fact-finding investigation. The second application seeks to quash the investigation report into unauthorized access to the memory card dated January 8, 2024, submitted by Sessions and the District Judge, Ernakulam. The bench of Justice K Babu ordered to provide certified copies of the statements recorded by the trial court in the case. The petitioner sought statements from those interviewed during the investigation to ascertain the veracity of the investigation report. There is no reason to deny the requested relief. The Sessions Judge must now issue copies of the statements of the persons questioned in the investigation, the Court said. The survivor sought quashing of the investigation report into the unauthorized access to the memory card, alleging that the district sessions judge took a stand to protect his colleagues. Meanwhile, Dileep's lawyer questioned the leak of the investigation report which was provided only to the survivor. He raised the issue in court as the media discussed details of the investigation report.

(With Live Law entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2024/04/12/2017-actor-assault-case-survivor-alleges-violation-of-fundamental-rights.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos