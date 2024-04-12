Tamil actor and politician Arulmani dies of heart attack in Chennai

Tamil actor Arulmani, known for his roles in Singam, Lingaa, Azhagi and Thandavakone, died at age 65 of a heart attack in Chennai on April 11. He was recently traveling and campaigning for the political party AIADMK ahead of the upcoming elections. Actor and politician Arulmani died in Chennai on Thursday.

AIADMK party work

Arulmani stayed away from cinema late in life and became actively involved in politics. He was touring various parts of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the AIADMK for the last ten days to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He returned to Chennai on Thursday for a short break.

Deaths in Chennai

After returning to Chennai, he was admitted to the Royapettah government hospital when he complained of discomfort. Although he was rushed to the hospital, it was too late. Doctors who examined him at the hospital declared him dead, according to sources close to the Kollywood film industry. Doctors confirmed he died of a heart attack.

About Arulmani

Arulmani trained as an actor at the Adyar Film Institute and acted in Tamil films such as Singam 2, Saamaniyan, Sleepless Eyes, Thendral and Thandavakone, also starring with actors like Suriya and Rajinikanth. He also headed the Movement's Training School for a time. The actor was also known to be a philanthropist. He is survived by his wife and two children, a son and a daughter.

Death of fourth Tamil actor

Interestingly, Arulmani is the fourth Tamil actor to die in close succession. On March 26, comedian Seshu died at the age of 60 due to health problems. Daniel Balaji was 48 years old when he died of a heart attack on March 29. On April 2, Vishweshwara Rao died of cancer at the age of 64.

