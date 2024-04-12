Manoj Bajpayee feels out of place at Bollywood parties and attends just to appear | Hindi Cinema News







Actor Manoj Bajpayee doesn't feel comfortable going to Bollywood parties. When he participates, it's just to introduce himself. During a recent interview promoting his new film, “ Silence 2 “, Bajpayee mentioned that at these large gatherings, people are only interested in being noticed rather than making real connections.

In a conversation with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Bajpayee said, “Whether it's Bollywood parties or big parties, I feel lost there. Mere matlab ki koi cheez nahi ho rahi hoti (Nothing of my interest happens at such parties). You don't talk to anyone at such parties. You don't come into contact with anyone.

According to the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor, his motive for attending such parties is not genuine. Bajpayee believes people “want to be seen in the right place,” which is why they attend these parties.

“But that's not the case for me. I don't want to be seen in the so-called good place. For me, a party is the place where I can sit with my friends, talk to them, laugh with them them, educate each other, and remember the good old days,” Bajpayee clarified.

Talking about Bollywood parties, he added, “But at Bollywood parties or big parties, none of that happens. You meet a person, you hug them, and while hugging them, you look in front of you is the person you want to hug next. Basically, you're not with anyone there. So you go there, make your presence known and leave. That's what I do.

Manoj Bajpayee is eagerly awaiting the release of his 100th film titled ' Brother '. This revenge drama is scheduled to hit the screens May 24, 2024 . Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki The film is set in 2014 in Bihars Sitamandi.

