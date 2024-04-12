Bollywood star Anshuman Jha leads an acting masterclass in Triad Updated: 12:25 p.m. EDT April 12, 2024

THANK YOU FOR STAYING WITH US. COMING THIS WEEKEND. AN EXCITING OPPORTUNITY FOR ACTORS AND ACTRESS. BOLLYWOOD AND SHUMAN MOVIE STAR JHA HOSTS AN ACTING MASTERCLASS HERE IN WINSTON-SALEM. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW AND AGAIN SUNDAY ON MEYER LEE DRIVE, AND REGISTRATIONS ARE LIMITED AND ON SHUBHMAN. JHA JOINS US LIVE THIS MORNING TO SHARE MORE ABOUT THIS. THANKS TO BE HERE. WELCOME TO THE LOCAL ATMOSPHERE. THANK YOU. THANK YOU FOR HOSTING ME. IT'S MY PLEASURE. SO LET'S FIRST LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR JOURNEY AS AN ACTOR OVER THE PAST TWO DECADES YOU HAVE BEEN ON STAGE AND ON SCREEN. TELL US ABOUT YOUR STORY HERE. THIS IS, uh, this is a dream come true. I WANTED TO BE AN ACTOR SINCE THE AGE OF FIVE, SO I WAS LUCKY. I have very good teachers. I STARTED MY JOURNEY ON STAGE AT 16, PROFESSIONALLY IN MUMBAI, BOMBAY, INDIA, WHICH IS LIKE THE HEART OF THE INDIAN CINEMA INDUSTRY. AND I DID ON STAGE FOR ABOUT EIGHT YEARS. AND THEN I WAS VERY LUCKY AGAIN. I had my first film with, uh, DIBAKAR BANERJEE, who is like the Indian auteur. He is like one of the best filmmakers in Asia for a film called LSD, which symbolizes love, sex and deception. Um, it's on Netflix. Um, and it just kind of unfolded from there. IT'S JUST, uh, it was just a dream come true because, uh, I consciously tried to be a part of stories that aren't necessarily mainstream, you know, but stories that have social relevance . Um, just like my last film is an animal lover vigilante film, which is an action film, but it's about a vigilante who fights for dogs and animals. SO. So, uh, it was the conscious effort that created the art. BUT ART WITH A VOICE. So, yeah, I'm just really happy to be here. IT'S AWESOME. AND WE ARE HAPPY TO WELCOME YOU. WE KNOW THIS MASTER CLASS WEEKEND CONTINUES. TELL US SOME TOPICS YOU PLAN TO COVER. YEAH, THIS IS A WORKSHOP I HAVE ALREADY DONE. Um, by invitation when I traveled to film festivals in New York, Singapore, my home country, India, of course, Bombay and Germany. THE LAST TIME I DID IT WAS IN DECEMBER IN GERMANY, IN STUTTGART, AT THE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL. AND THAT KIND OF COVERS, UH, EVERYTHING I'VE LEARNED OVER THE PAST, UH, TWO DECADES AND MORE PROBABLY THROUGH MY ACTING TRAINING. Um, it delves into, uh, memory, which is one of the most critical elements for actors, because you have to learn your lines. Um, it dives into focus because you have to focus to be anything in life. Um, it kind of draws on Natya Shastra, which is one of the ancient Indian texts about drama and the nine basic emotions that human beings have, you know, anger, sadness, happiness and how that is related to BREATH. So if you can control your breathing, you don't really, um, you know, there are different schools of acting methods. Uh, or what? STANISLAVSKI TEACHED, UH, YOU KNOW, TEACHED. BUT IF YOU CONTROL YOUR BREATHING, YOU CAN HAVE EMOTIONS FROM A TAP. So it kind of dives into all of these things in a really fun and, uh, uh, you know, game-oriented way. SO THAT ARTISTS, NOT JUST ACTORS, I FEEL, UH, ARTISTS WHO ARE STORIES, EVEN PAINTERS, CINEMATOGRAPHERS HAVE MADE MY WORKSHOP BEFORE. THIS HELPS THEM CONNECT WITH WHO YOU ARE INTERNALLY. YEAH. VERY INTERESTING. YEAH. BREATH. I NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT IT FROM THIS PERSPECTIVE, BUT IT REALLY IS SO TRUE AND CRUCIAL. THIS WILL HAVE AN IMPACT, I THINK, FOR ALL THE DIFFERENT PEOPLE YOU MENTION. SO THIS IS NOT YOUR ONLY CONNECTION WITH THE TRIAD, THIS EVENT. WHAT ELSE BRINGS YOU TO WINSTON-SALEM? Well, my wife is from North Carolina, so, they're from Yadkinville, circa 2015, 20 minutes from Winston-Salem. AND PERSONALLY, I LOVE WINSTON-SALEM. In fact, last night I was at the Apollo Cinema watching a film from the New York Dog Film Festival. YES. Um, and it was amazing. There is charm in Winston. WE JUST HAD A FIRST CHILD, SO I'M HERE BECAUSE. THANK YOU. WE, UH, SHE'S ONE MONTH NOW, AND I'M GOING BACK NEXT WEEK, SO WHEN, UH, THE VECINO CENTER INVITED ME TO DO THIS WORKSHOP, I SAID, OF COURSE, I DID IT IN BIGGER CITIES NEW YORK, SINGAPORE, MUMBAI. IT WILL BE GREAT TO DO IT IN AN ARTS-CENTRIC TOWN LIKE WINSTON, BECAUSE I SEE A LOT OF ART AND CULTURE, EVEN JUST THE GRAFFITI ON THE WALLS. THERE'S AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE CITY, WHICH I PERSONALLY REALLY LIKE. So, uh, yeah, that's what brings me here. I was about to say why do you think this is a good place for this kind of workshop? WHAT DO YOU HOPE PEOPLE GET FROM YOUR COURSES IN TWO DAYS? ARE YOU REVIEWING ANYONE? Well, to be honest, like I said, it's an artist's studio, but it's also a human studio. I feel like whatever art we create is an extension of what kind of human beings we are. So I think if we can channel our energies into discovering who we are, it leads us to create better art, quote unquote, better. BUT YOU, UH, TAKE IT AS BECAUSE IF YOU ARE CONSCIOUSLY CONNECTED AND IF YOU ARE AWARE, THE WORKSHOP MAKES YOU MORE CONSCIOUS, MORE AWARE AND I THINK THAT'S IN MY VIEW, THE PATH TO, UH, BEING A , UH, HAPPY ARTIST, UH. , SUCCESS AND FAILURE ARE THE WORLDS. BUT I THINK IF YOU CAN CONNECT WITH YOURSELF, YOU CAN BE HONEST. AND THAT'S THE ONLY THING I TRY TO SHARE WITH EVERYONE WHO COMES TO THE WORKSHOP. AND TO BE HONEST, I LEARN AS MUCH AS I GIVE. So I'll be brutally honest every time I've led this workshop, I've taken it again because different cultures have, like in Germany, I've had people from America, Germany, South Africa . IT’S JUST INTERESTING TO INTERACT WITH ARTISTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD BECAUSE THEY BRING THEIR OWN SPACE. WENDELL ENERGY. MHM. IT'S INCREDIBLE. Well, it was a pleasure having you on our show. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME. WE HOPE FOR A VERY SUCCESSFUL WEEKEND. TWO WORKSHOPS, THE ART OF THE BOLLYWOOD ACTOR MASTER CLASS IS TOMORROW AND AGAIN ON SUNDAY. 