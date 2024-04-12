Let's keep the Crystal Coast crystal. Get involved this Earth Day at one of these Onslow County events | Entertainment

Part of Onslow County's appeal is its beauty, from the beaches to the New River. As Earth Day approaches, there are many ways to get involved to ensure the Crystal Coast remains crystal clear.
Check out these five Earth Day events happening in Onslow County.
Earth Day 2024 Celebration in Sturgeon City
The Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville will host an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event will be filled with fun and educational activities for the whole family, including science stations, food trucks, face painting and games. Science stations will include extracting DNA, building a DNA replica, creating a handprint for Earth Day, exploring STEM activities, looking through a microscope , solving Lego challenges and practicing yoga outdoors.
Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro is hosting an Earth Day nature hike on Monday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to noon.
The NC Science Festival-sponsored program will send participants accompanied by a ranger on an adventurous hike through the woods, exploring some of the sights and sounds along the park's hiking trails adjacent to the Visitor Center.
Hikers will have the chance to learn about the different plants and animals that can be found in some of North Carolina's coastal forests. Those interested should meet at the trailhead for the 2-mile hike.
For more information, visit Hammocks Beach State Park on Facebook or call 910-326-4881.
Topsail Island Trash Sweep
The towns of North Topsail Beach, Topsail Beach and Surf City are celebrating Earth Day with a trash pickup on Saturday, April 20, from 9-11 a.m.
The three cities are working together to participate in the North Carolina Department of Transportation's biannual cleanup campaign. Supplies will be provided and those interested should meet in the North Topsail Beach Town Hall parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
Participants are also encouraged to share their cleanup images on #LitterSweepNC or #TakeonTrashNC.
The Greater Topsail Community Garden is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation and Earth Day event on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Two shifts are available, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. The first 45 to register and show up will receive a free t-shirt. Interested participants are encouraged to bring a volunteer form to sign if necessary, a bottle of water and gardening gloves.
The garden is located at 282 Valhalla Way in Hampstead.
Flower Pot Painting and Virtual Earth Day Scavenger Hunt at Camp Lejeune
Marine Corps Communities Atlantic is hosting an Earth Day pot painting on Monday, April 22, from 1 to 2 p.m.
The event will take place at the Bicentennial Community Center aboard Camp Lejeune. Participants will have the chance to paint a flower pot and select seeds to plant a flower of their choice.
Interested individuals must be residents of Marine Corps Atlantic communities and must register by April 15.
Additionally, the AMCC is hosting a virtual scavenger hunt on Monday, April 22. Those who wish to participate must complete the cleanup scavenger hunt in their neighborhood by submitting a photo for a chance to win.
Photos can be posted in the discussion tab on the event page or emailed to [email protected]. The cleaning list includes a soda can or water bottle, a snack or candy wrapper, a food bag or trash bag, a piece of paper and a plastic straw, fork or spoon.
For more information, visit AMCC on Facebook or call 910-388-2117.