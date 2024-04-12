Off The Rack: Sukriti Grover on being Bollywood's Numero Uno Stylist, her future plans and more





“Dressing methodically and staying true to your real-life character during promotional engagements for a film/series has become the norm, but it's often seen as a one-person job. It's not. Sure, there's the star, but the A-team working tirelessly behind the scenes manages to solve the puzzle. It's no news that we, as an industry, fail to celebrate stylists with the vibrancy they deserve, and in an effort to change that, we're back with another #OffTheRack, this times with stylist extraordinaire Sukriti Grover. Responsible for creating a perfect wardrobe for stars like Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and others, Sukriti Grovers' rise is surely one for the books. Since she was exposed to the fascinating world of film styling at a young age and won international projects based on her merit, her journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale. And this is just the beginning for her, we think. Here's our conversation with an acclaimed stylist. ELLE: Tell us about your stylistic journey, from the beginning. Sukriti Grover: I hail from Delhi, where I pursued my undergraduate studies in Fashion Communication from NIFT Delhi, followed by a Masters in Fashion Designing from Istituto Marangoni, Milan. Before that, I worked on two Hollywood projects filmed in India: Bollywood Heroes And Eat Pray Love, as a graphic designer in the artistic team. When I came to Mumbai, I met Anaita Shroff Adajania and started working on films. Dhoom 3 launched a series of projects as a stylist assistant, then arrived Fitoor, Tamasha, And Cocktail. Eventually, Dhoom paved the way for independent projects like Jagga Joos And The tiger is alive with Katrina. And that's how it all began! ELLE: Three essential skills to succeed as a stylist in India. Sukriti Grover: Your research must be fantastic. The more you look at what collections are being created, who is making them, and identifying trends, that's what puts you ahead of everyone else. To stay ahead of the curve, you need to be aware of the latest collections. Second, you have to be very proactive on set. You need to know last-minute hacks, fixing things on the fly. And third, you have to be incredibly hardworking. There is no substitute for dedication. Without sincerity, this work will not take you far. ELLE: What was your I made it moment that really set things in motion for you, professionally? Sukriti Grover: This is a difficult question. Honestly, I still don’t feel like I’ve “made it,” there’s always room to grow and improve. But if I had to pick one moment, it would probably be when I landed my first independent film project as a costume stylist for Jagga Jasoos, working with Katrina Kaif. It was quite early in my career, around the age of 25, and Katrina was already a big star. ELLE: A Hollywood celebrity you would like to style and why. Sukriti Grover: Hailey Bieber. I am captivated by her effortlessly chic personal style. ELLE: How would you describe your personal style? Sukriti Grover: Casual, easy, a girl's sneaker! I need to be comfortable. I live in a bun, I tie my hair up, it's a very personal thing. ELLE: Take us through some exciting projects you're currently working on or looking forward to being a part of in the near future. Sukriti Grover: I finished the style for There's such confusion in my body (TBMAUJ) alongside promotional looks a while ago, and now I'm currently focusing on styling for events and brands. I have some exciting fashion events on the horizon, stay tuned for some amazing looks! ELLE: Three songs that you rehearse. Sukriti Grover: Right now I can't get enough Akhiyaan Rose from TBMAUJ, Little things by Jorjia Smith, and I'm losing it to Fisher. Read also: Off The Rack: Ayushmann Khurranas' Stylist Isha Bhansali on Her Style Journey and More

