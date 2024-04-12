Local singer and actor stars in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Higgins Said Beautiful: The Carole King Musical was the first musical she saw on Broadway.

So I feel really connected,” she said.

Higgins is a lifelong Hamiltonian who grew up in local theater. She has held various roles in Hamilton Rotary productions and Greater Hamilton Civic Theater shows.

In addition to the lead role in Beautiful, she also spends time performing regularly at Kings Island. She works there in the summer, fall and winter, singing and dancing.

Higgins went to school for musical theater at the University of Northern Colorado and graduated in 2020. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 2016.

I feel like I have an incredible community and support that I never would have had if I hadn't done local theater. I played Hamilton between the ages of 8 and 18. So it was like I had 10 years of support, and I had people who were with me as I grew and learned, Higgins said.

In particular, she gives back to the Hamilton community by choreographing the Middle School Show Choir. She said working with young people has been an enriching experience.

“Coming back there is my idea of ​​recycling, giving back to my community and being there for these kids, because that's the kind of thing I experienced, and I would like these kids to experience the same things than me,” Higgins said. .

Higgins said she definitely felt a lot of love and support from friends, family and community members when she announced she would be Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical .

The overwhelming support felt greater than anything I had ever experienced, and I just realized that these are all of these people who have been there for me, and I have been there for them throughout my life. theater career with the Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre, Hamilton High School and Hamilton Rotary, all of it, Higgins said.

In taking on the role of Carole King, Higgins pondered a line from the series.

She says in that line that she's just a normal person, and that's a really cool way to look at her, because she's a true icon. So it's like she's just a normal person who loves creating music, and that's been a good perspective to shape the role, Higgins said.

Instead of being a Carole King impersonator, Higgins said she was able to put her own spin on the role, singing the way she sings and making Carole's character her own.

I can sound like him, but I also like the fact that I have the ability to sing the way I sing, and have fun with it too, she said.

Her favorite Carole King song is Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow? and she can't wait to sing it in the show.

Every time I sing, it's probably my favorite, she said.

This is Higgins' first time performing with Cincinnati Landmark Productions, but she said it quickly felt like a community, where everyone is willing to do the show.

Coming out of the pandemic, Higgins said she was able to devote more time to her professional theater work.

It's nice to be in the theater, because your social life can be that life too, and you make close friends very quickly. It's really nice to immediately go into a community and feel safe and loved there, Higgins said.

HOW TO GET THERE

What: Magnificent: the Carole King musical with Sydney Higgins

When: from April 17 to May 12; Show times are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Or: Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Pl., Cincinnati

Cost: The cost of adult tickets is $33; Senior/Student tickets are $30 (plus applicable ticket fees if purchased online.)

More information.: To purchase tickets, go to clpshows.org or call 513-241-6550.