



Nora Fatehi calls Shah Rukh Khan ambassador of Bollywood and India Nora Fatehi described Shah Rukh Khan's larger-than-life presence as “a gift from God” and called him an “ambassador of Bollywood and India”. In conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the 33-year-old actress, last seen in Madgaon Express, discussed Shah Rukh's large following in various African countries. She said: He worked to maintain this aura and it is also a gift from God. He didn't buy it at the supermarket. When he became aware of it, when he understood the responsibility he had towards it and what it brought him, he understood how to get out of it. » “It’s beautiful, special and very rare too. We have so many stars in the film industry but only a few of them carry a larger than life aura. THE Crack The star also highlighted that Shah Rukh's impact extends beyond borders, resonating strongly not only in Canada but also across the African subcontinent. She said: “Canada is still a cosmopolitan place. We have a lot of Indians and South Asians, but every country in Africa would know who Shah Rukh Khan is. Be it Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Somalia and Egypt, all would know Shah Rukh Khan. He is the ambassador of Bollywood. He is the ambassador of India. Expressing why she is attracted to Shah Rukh and Hindi films since her childhood, Nora said, “It's his charm and also the kind of films he has done. They were family. You can sit at home with your family and watch them because it becomes a cultural thing. » “We watched movies at home as a family. We couldn't watch Hollywood movies because they weren't appropriate to watch as a family, at least if you come from a brown family. Recalling meeting the 58-year-old actor in person, Nora highlighted the deep respect and genuine warmth he showed her, saying, “I have a lot of respect for him because the two times I met him, he was very respectful, very warm. and kind even though he is one of the most famous people in the world.” “That wasn't the case with a lot of other stars who were disrespectful and mean.

