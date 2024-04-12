GirlsDoPorn actor who appeared in 71 videos pleads guilty to conspiracy





A former employee of San Diego-based GirlsDoPorn.com who appeared in more than 70 videos on the website pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal conspiracy charge. Douglas Wiederhold is the latest defendant to plead guilty in criminal cases against website owners and operators, who prosecutors say became involved in a years-long sex trafficking conspiracy in which women were forced and tricked into appearing in pornographic videos under false pretenses. Prosecutors say the website operators led the women to believe that the videos they appeared in would be distributed only to private clients living abroad, rather than broadcast online, even though they still intended to post videos on the Internet. According to his plea agreement filed in San Diego federal court, Wiederhold appeared as the male actor in 71 GirlsDoPorn videos. He also falsely assured at least two women that their videos would not be posted online after knowing that other women's videos had already been uploaded to the Internet, the plea agreement states. Court documents indicate that Wiederhold's involvement with GirlsDoPorn occurred in 2011 and 2012, a significantly shorter period than most of the other defendants. Wiederhold is scheduled to appear for sentencing in July before U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino. The lawsuit against the website's owner, Michael James Pratt, is still ongoing. Pratt spent more than three years on the run before being arrested in Spain in late 2022. He was extradited to San Diego earlier this year and remains in custody. Others prosecuted include porn actor Ruben Andre Garcia, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Pratts associate Matthew Isaac Wolfe, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison earlier this year. Videographer Theodore Gyi was sentenced to four years in prison, while administrative assistant Valorie Moser awaits sentencing later this year. Another defendant, Alexander Brian Foster, pleaded guilty to creating a video intended to harass several women who pursued GirlsDoPorn and was sentenced to just over a year in prison. Before the criminal charges, the website and its operators were sued by 22 women featured in its videos, and a San Diego Superior Court judge awarded the women nearly $13 million after a civil trial. The website's activities also resulted in two lawsuits by more than 100 women against the parent company of porn streaming site PornHub, for allegedly profiting from GirlsDoPorns' traffic by hosting its videos. The company reached settlements with the women in both lawsuits and also agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve an investigation by federal prosecutors who alleged

the company knew or should have known that it was accepting money from sex trafficking operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/courts/story/2024-04-12/girlsdoporn-actor-wiederhold-pleads-guilty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos