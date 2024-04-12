Things to see and do in Sea Coast





Get ready for a weekend full of fun things to do on the Seacoast. Head to downtown Portsmouth for a New Orleans Jazz Parade, join Portsmouth Pro Musica for “American Landscapes” at Christ Church, or bring your little ones for a daytime concert at the Music Hall Lounge. Read on for more details on things to do: New Orleans Jazz Parade What: Grammy Award-winning artists from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will take to the streets of Portsmouth for a festive parade alongside local students from the Portsmouth High School Clipper Marching Band and the PMAC Teen Jazz Ensemble. The parade begins at noon at the African Burying Ground, then heads northwest to the Music Hall, before passing through Congress to end at the Vaughn Mall. When: Friday, April 12, at noon Or: Downtown Portsmouth Cost: Free More information: pmaconline.org Old Crow Medicine Show with Willie Watson at the Music Hall What: The Old Crow Medicine Show debuted on street corners in 1998, from New York to Canada, winning over audiences along the way with its boundless energy and spirit . They eventually ended up in Boone, North Carolina, where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing outside a drug store. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, and the rest is history. When: Friday April 12, at 8 p.m. Or: The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth Cost: $65 to $119 More information: themusichall.org Portsmouth Pro Musica: American Landscapes at Christ Church What: The program features a variety of American music, past and present, including Shaker tunes, traditional music, spirituals and contemporary composers. The tenor soloist is Neal Ferreira. Directed by Priscilla French. When: Friday April 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Or: Christ Church Exeter, 43 Pine Street, Exeter, Cost: $13 to $15 More information: portsmouthpromusica.org Bring out the LED at the casino ballroom What: Get The Led Out is a group of professional musicians passionate about their love of Led Zeppelin music. Their mission was to bring The Mighty Zep's studio recordings to life on the big concert stage. When: Saturday April 13, 8 p.m. Or: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton Beach Cost: $33 to $38 More information: casinoballroom.com Jack Lynch at McCues Comedy Club What: Jack Lynch is a veteran of the Boston comedy scene who has toured throughout the United States and parts of Canada, entertaining crowds with his earthy style, great impressions, and sarcastic view of the world. When: Saturday April 13, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Or: McCues Comedy Club, 580 Portsmouth Roundabout, Portsmouth Cost: $20 More information: mccuescomedyclub.com Ruston Kelly at 3S Artspace What: In the past few years alone, Ruston Kelly has established himself as a vital voice in songwriting, capable of transforming his ruthless and often painful self-examination into moments of sublime catharsis. When: Saturday April 13, 8 p.m. Or: 3S Art Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth Cost: $22 to $30 More information: 3sarts.org Boys to the Side: a celebration of girls in rock at The Press Room What: The girls rock. Boys to the Side with Cozy Throne, Faith Carroll Band, Girl Idiot When: Saturday April 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or: The Newsroom, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth Cost: $10 More information: pressroomh.com Baby Sings' First Spring Concert at Music Hall Lounge What: Take your little ones for a daytime concert at the Lounge, while we sing about spring! Count on a thrilling musical adventure with award-winning musician Mr. Aaron. When: Sunday April 14, 11 a.m. Or: The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress St., Portsmouth Cost: $20 More information: themusichall.org Community Choir in South Berwick: Take Courage, Take Hope, Take Love What: Dr. Amy Kotsonis, Music Director and Conductor presents: Take COURAGE, Take HOPE, Take LOVE, 60 Voices with Chamber Group CCSB, Mozart's SOLEMN VEMES and works by Faure, Hagenberg, Hairston and more. When: Sunday April 14, 3-4 p.m. Or: Christ Church Episcopal, 43 Pine St., Exeter Cost: $14 to $17 More information: christchurchexeter.org

