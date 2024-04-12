A good cause: the Hollywood team takes on the Polar Plunge | News
Columbia County's Polar Plunge team, Team Hollywood, raised $8,986 to support Special Olympics Columbia County. By participating in the Portland Polar Plunge on February 24, the team raised well beyond their goal of $3,000.
Jordan Lindahl is the captain of Team Hollywood, and this year's trip to the icy waters was his 14th year taking the plunge. The Polar Plunge is an annual statewide fundraiser and, according to the Special Olympics Oregon website, Lindahl was one of the top 100 fundraisers across the state. Lindahl raised $2,146, ranking her 45th in the state.
Dan Lindahl, Jordan's father, explained how Jordan put together the Columbia County Polar Plunge Team. This is Jordan's story, through his father's words:
Jordan started as an individual team (not really a team) about 15 years ago. He got into the Plunge because he was recruited by a woman who was coaching her Dragon Boats team.
Every year, his team grows. One participant at a time. And fueled by his mother, Tammy Lindahl, who is a force of nature.
Soon the team had 8 members. Then 10. Then 20.
Then his Team Hollywood started to be among the top fundraising teams.
Other people joined. Each year, the team comes up with a theme for the outfits. This year it was African Safari.
And they were voted best costume.
This year, his Hollywood team finished second in fundraising among all Portland Polar Plunge teams, ahead of all other corporate teams. The police. The firefighters. Just this little Scappoose team supporting Jordan Lindahl.
Special Olympics noticed. She was asked to lead the Special Olympics effort at this year's dive. And he was asked to be the spokesperson for commercials that aired on KGW and KOIN.
He's just a guy. He has no connection. We are not a family with ties. He built a fundraising powerhouse through his friends and family. This is truly a grassroots program where people join to enjoy Tammy's pre-dive food and drink distribution and an enjoyable day together supporting Jordan.
