Review: Enthusiasm emerges in rock memories





Thurston Moore, co-founder of the hip American group Sonic Youth, would be ashamed of me. The man so in tune with the times that he was present, or very close, to so many emerging musical scenes, shook his head saying that I have only discovered his ensemble which changes genres and tastes only after the release of their third album,Evolin 1986. In my defense though, like Thurston, I grew up in the heart of a leafy suburb, and it takes a while for radical sounds to reach Connecticut (him) or Tawa (me). And he had New York just a few hours' drive away to experience it all, while downtown Wellington had to wait for Sonic Youth-influenced bands, not to mention SY themselves, to grace our streets. But Thurston would like the way I discovered Sonic Youth, by turningStar Power,Developmentsone and only single, as a college radio DJ when a program director with a keen ear put it on the playlist. It was unlike anything else we were playing and still is, despite many imitators, and it sparked a lifelong love of what Moore, Kim Gordon, Steve Shelley and Lee Ranaldo were doing. It is therefore a challenge to be objective aboutSonic life: This book was squarely intended for shelves like mine, where he can clash with the more scathing takes of his ex-wife Gordon. Moore's memoir focuses primarily on how Sonic Youth succeeded, counting only one of their 16 albums that briefly entered the US Top 20. For three-quarters of his stay, he either commuted from Connecticut to New York, wishing he could live there, or he eventually moved there, barely making ends meet. Moore, if not entirely enthused by the glamor cliché of the starving artist in his hungriest moments, is certainly happiest when wallowing in his youth, adding his full weight to one of its main themes, that of never having fully grown up. His childish enthusiasm for the strange sounds he listened to and made, and it is infectious. In fact, it almost feels like it all went downhill from there once Sonic Youth signed to Geffen and got caught up in the hype surrounding his close friends. Nirvana is a cautionary tale if ever there was one, but one that resembles Moore. keeps certain details in reserve. These years are only a few chapters long, and similarly, the end of his band and his marriage are quickly ignored for fear that someone will get hurt in the process, no doubt. At its heart, it's the story of being in love with hearing this wild, wild music and having a life changed by rock n roll. By MIKE HOULAHAN Mike Houlahan is ODT's political editor and a former music writer who has seen Sonic Youth in concert three times.

