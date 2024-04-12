Treasury targets Hamas drone unit leaders, cyber actors

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Takes Action Against Hamas, Targeting Leaders of Terrorist Groups Based in Gaza and Lebanon, Who Operate Cyberoffensives and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operations (UAV). Alongside this action, the European Union is imposing sanctions against Hamas.

Today's joint action reinforces our continued collective focus on disrupting Hamas' ability to carry out further attacks, including through cyberwarfare and drone production, the Deputy Treasury Secretary said responsible for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian E. Nelson. Treasury, in coordination with our allies and partners, will continue to target Hamas facilitation networks wherever they operate, including in the cyber domain.

This action builds on OFAC's recent joint designations with Australia and the United Kingdom on January 22, 2024, targeting Hamas' key financial facilitators, and actions with the United Kingdom on March 27, 2024, of December 13, 2023 and November 14, 2023, targeting Hamas. managers and financiers; as well as the American actions of October 27, 2023, targeting Hamas's sources of support and financing; on October 18, 2023, targeting Hamas members and financial facilitators; and May 2022, naming officials and companies involved in managing Hamas' secret international investment portfolio. The individuals and entities targeted today are designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

HAMAS INFORMATION WARRIOR CHIEF AND UAV CELL LEADERS

Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlut (al-Kahlut), also known as Abu Ubaida, has been the spokesperson for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (al-Qassam Brigades), the military wing of Hamas in Gaza, since at least 2007. He has publicly threatened to execute civilian hostages held by Hamas. following the attacks by terrorist groups on October 7, 2023 against Israel. Al-Kahlut heads the cyber influence department of the al-Qassam Brigades. He participated in the acquisition of servers and domains in Iran to host the official website of the al-Qassam Brigades in cooperation with Iranian institutions.

William Abou Shanab (Abu Shanab) is the commander of the Lebanon-based al-Shimali unit, which is supported by the Hamas Construction Bureau in Lebanon and conducts operations throughout Lebanon. The unit manages projects for the development and production of 120mm automatic mortars, mobile Grad rocket launchers, development and production of flight simulators, drones for intelligence collection and suicide drones. The units, made up of hundreds of operatives, are trained in a range of skills to support Hamas' terrorist operations, including urban warfare, drone pilot training, aeronautics, naval diving and intelligence gathering, among others. Abu Shanab previously served as an operative in the unit's UAV cell after completing training in Iran and Southeast Asia. He is reportedly heavily involved in the manufacturing of drones used by Hamas to carry out its operations.

Bara Hasan Farhat (Farhat) is the assistant to Abu Shanab, the commander of the al-Shimali unit where Khalil Muhammad Azam (Azam) is an intelligence official.

OFAC designates al-Kahlut, Abu Shanab, Farhat, and Azzam pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hamas, a person whose property and assets Real estate interests are blocked in accordance with Decree EO 13224.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons, are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Additionally, non-U.S. financial institutions and others that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be at risk of sanctions or subject to enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any blocked person, or receiving any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services from 'such a person.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information regarding the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC 897 Frequently Asked Question here. For detailed information on the process of submitting an application for removal from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

