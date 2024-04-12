Jaden Smith Says Nature Keeps Him Grounded in Hollywood (Exclusive)





He may have grown up in Hollywood, but Jaden Smith says he feels better in nature. This weekend, the 25-year-old rapper and actor will be heading to the California desert for Coachella, and he's teaming up with Smirnoff to bring what the company calls a surpr-ICE (a play on words on their line of ICE alcoholic drinks). at this year's music festival. . Smith, who has become a budding fashion icon over the years, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he can't wait to wear his festival looks for the occasion. My MSFTS [Smith’s streetwear brand with sister Willow] This necklace is probably my favorite piece of jewelry and I can't wait to wear it in the desert, he says. Weather and temperature inspire my fashion a lot. I like to change with the seasons.” Jaden Smith attends the Diesel fashion show on February 21 in Milan, Italy.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

In fact, Smith says there's one season in particular that he's been having the most fun with lately: spring. I was born in summer and I'm more of a summer person. But this year, I think the biggest surprise that happened to me is spring,” he says. “It's very warm. The sun is shining. Last year was summer for me. This year, bringing in spring has been incredible. Smith, who grew up in the public eye as the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, also shares that connecting with nature is the one thing that has helped him stay grounded. years. Will Smith and Jaden Smith.

Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

I love the desert. I love Coachella. I love being out there and watching the sunset, swimming in the ocean, climbing a tree, climbing a mountain. These things really force me to not be on the phone or watch certain things or worry about what's going on in the world all the time, Smith says. He adds: These little moments where I can just type really give me a refresh, so that when I pick up again, I can draw from a full reserve and be ready to handle certain things. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

A festival season pro, Smith also shares some sage advice for all newbies. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer. If it's your first time, come stock up and hang out with us at Smirnoff, feel the vibe and start having fun. And other than that, I would just say stay hydrated, have fun and keep track of your team and the people you're with, he says. This is the best way to ruin Coachella: walking around a random area without the rest of the people you came with. Don't lose your team. This is the most important thing, because the phones don't work there!

