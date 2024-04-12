Entertainment
Bollywood brides and brothels – The Economic Times
A celebrity wedding is no different: same settings, same costumes, same desire for glamour. This is what relationships should look like in social media discourse: Instagrammable, with friends, girlfriends, wives, mistresses, ex-lovers, secret lovers and escorts. Looks matter. The same look in almost every case.
The Kama Sutra draws attention to the tension between the monogamous housewife and the polygamous courtesan. The former has access to status, power, dignity and nobility while the latter has freedom, free will and enterprise. The two belong to very different worlds. It had been part of Indian culture for over 2,000 years. This system was brutally broken by the British with the support of nationalists, who saw courtesan culture as a sign of corruption and debauchery. On this point, nationalists and colonialists agreed.
In the Kama Sutra, the text advances dramatically, from virgin to woman, to adulterer, to courtesan, and finally to the use of aphrodisiacs. This is a mature work on human sexual desire composed in 300 AD, when sex and sexuality were relatively out of moral and ethical scrutiny. He talks about being sensitive to Virgo and preparing her to enjoy intimacy. He warns against violence which can discourage people from intimacy. Then he talks about wives and their duties. Followed by stories of men who cheat on their wives and women who cheat on their husbands. Followed by the market where sex is a commodity. Next comes the use of various tools to awaken the reluctant body to a willing mind. It resembles most relationships: the movement from initiation, to mutual attraction, to boredom, from the seduction of lovers to the simple purchase of pleasure.
We are told that different people write different chapters of the Kama Sutra, which was ultimately written by one Vatsyayan. Each of the authors draws inspiration from the gods Shiva and Parvati who share their love play with Nandi. The chapter on courtesans is written by a bisexual man, Dattaka, because “he knows how to make men and women” happy. It is as if without the market, the court would not know the joys of intimacy. Housewives need the courtesan to bring happiness into their lives.
Long before Sanskrit Bramanic texts, Tamil Sangam poetry and ancient Prakrit poetry (Gatha Saptasati), we see all kinds of women coexisting in society, the young girl waiting to marry, the bored housewife flirting with the traveler, the broken-hearted lover, the impatient one. lover. There is even the wandering nun, who flees all men. But two types of women stand out. The faithful wife, who had to be content in her court with her husband and all the wealth and power he gave her. The courtesan, who provided sexual services in the market in exchange for wealth, belonged to the public square. The two had separate spaces. Both were respected. Both envied each other, for the housewife knew that the love and desire in the husband's eyes were reserved for the public woman. Rich men competed with each other to attract the attention of the courtesan. The housewife had to be content with the bored look of her husband, who came to her only to have heirs who would inherit his property. If she failed to bear this heir, she would lose what little status she had and would be ostracized. Bollywood is the only space where one finds glimmers and glimpses of the Kama Sutra and the old world of romance and pleasure, which once flourished before the malevolent Puritan. glance. Bollywood glamor is voracious. He wants the wealth and status of the housewife, but he also wants the free will and enterprise of the courtesan. There is therefore confusion between the two. This is why Bollywood encourages housewives to dance in public and courtesans to lust after lovers. This confusion has now made its way to the wedding altars.
As the diaspora and urban Indian youth seek to reclaim their “ancient culture” from social media and as social media extracts their knowledge from Bollywood, they fail to realize the extent to which the bride and the courtesan, the court and the brothel were maliciously confused. Bollywood directors, who use the same jewelry, settings, emotions and dance movements for the bride and the courtesan. If one is dealing with an authoritarian but loving mother-in-law, the other is dealing with a strict but affectionate madam of the same mold. Such is life in the spotlight, we are told.
