Mexican actor asks Pope Francis to bless an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe for him





This was not the first time that Mexican actor Eduardo Verstegui visited Pope Francis. Every year, he makes the trip as a member of the Papal Foundation, a charitable organization established in the United States. The Pope received around 70 members of the Foundation during a private meeting. At the end of the audience, the actor approached Pope Francis and asked him to bless an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe. EDUARDO VERSTEGUI

Film actor and producer

For more than four years, I have been praying the rosary live on social networks, from a chapel I have at home, called el rincn guadalupano. We are taking this image of Our Lady on tour throughout Mexico. And I explained it to Pope Francis. I said to him: This image is very special, because it is the one that will accompany us, could you please bless it? And he said: Of course, immediately. Eduardo will begin a tour of the 32 states of Mexico in May, where he will recite the rosary with different groups, many of which are aimed at young people. During this tour, he will carry the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe blessed by the Pope. During his trip to Rome, Eduardo, who is also a politician, met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And he gave her another image of the Virgin Mary as a gift. Some of the topics discussed concerned child and organ trafficking around the world. The actor has in fact made a film called Sound of Freedom, precisely to raise awareness of this problem which affects countries like Mexico and the United States. EDUARDO VERSTEGUI

Actor and film producer

We finished it four years ago. Four years of refusals and closing doors because we were told it wasn't going to work, that it wasn't a good deal, that the film wasn't going to work. And faced with this refusal, when the Hollywood experts close the door on you, you have two options: either you give up and throw in the towel and go look for another project, because you haven't succeeded, or, when it's about saving lives, you don't give up, you don't throw in the towel and you keep fighting as long as you can. The film stars Jim Caviezel, best known for his role as Jesus in The Passion of the Christ. Sound of Freedom broke box office records, reaching number one in countries including Mexico, Colombia and Peru. California

